TaSH Newsletter 6/5: Get your fresh June strawberries while you can 🍓

June 2, 2021

Thank you to everyone for grabbing your umbrellas and coming out to support Opening Day of our 7th season! Despite the rain, we were so excited to be back in Patriots Park and feel the enthusiasm and love from our loyal customers and amazing vendor community.

Speaking of loyal customers – don’t forget to stop by the TaSH Tent to sign up for our contactless customer loyalty program! Get your card stamped every week you shop with us and you’ll earn a special reward after ten visits.

June = fresh strawberries so get ’em while you can from Fishkill Farms and Mead Orchards. Strawberries make a scrumptiously sweet surprise in an entree salad with roasted pork from Majestic Farm or crunchy asparagus from Thousand Leaf Gardens.

In addition to making any breakfast better (hint: add granola from Wildcraft Baking Company!), strawberries are delightful with Chaseholm Creamery’s Nimbus cheese or a block of Cooperstown Cheese’s Toma Celena while you sip a glass of Manor Sangria’s classic blend.

This week, we welcome back our longtime friends at Tuckahoe-based Broken Bow Brewery and new friends from upstate, Abandoned Hard Cider, who are making their Patriots Park debut after a smashing start at our Winter market. If you are craving something flavorful and unique, Mama Lam’s returns with their delicious curry pastes and sauces and Takoyaki Y Empanadas will be selling the perfect to-go treats for enjoying in our picnic areas!

Community Links

Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools...
Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

June 1, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic...
On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial...
Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for...
White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

May 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from...
Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22

May 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments...
Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

May 27, 2021
  By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has...
BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

May 25, 2021
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black...
Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

May 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by a...
Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address

May 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer delivered his fourth State of the County Address in the Legislative Chambers...
