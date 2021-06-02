TaSH Newsletter 6/5: Get your fresh June strawberries while you can 🍓

June 2, 2021

Thank you to everyone for grabbing your umbrellas and coming out to support Opening Day of our 7th season! Despite the rain, we were so excited to be back in Patriots Park and feel the enthusiasm and love from our loyal customers and amazing vendor community.

Speaking of loyal customers – don’t forget to stop by the TaSH Tent to sign up for our contactless customer loyalty program! Get your card stamped every week you shop with us and you’ll earn a special reward after ten visits.

Advertisement

June = fresh strawberries so get ’em while you can from Fishkill Farms and Mead Orchards. Strawberries make a scrumptiously sweet surprise in an entree salad with roasted pork from Majestic Farm or crunchy asparagus from Thousand Leaf Gardens.

In addition to making any breakfast better (hint: add granola from Wildcraft Baking Company!), strawberries are delightful with Chaseholm Creamery’s Nimbus cheese or a block of Cooperstown Cheese’s Toma Celena while you sip a glass of Manor Sangria’s classic blend.

This week, we welcome back our longtime friends at Tuckahoe-based Broken Bow Brewery and new friends from upstate, Abandoned Hard Cider, who are making their Patriots Park debut after a smashing start at our Winter market. If you are craving something flavorful and unique, Mama Lam’s returns with their delicious curry pastes and sauces and Takoyaki Y Empanadas will be selling the perfect to-go treats for enjoying in our picnic areas!

Read more HERE

Share the News!







