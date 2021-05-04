TaSH Newsletter 5/8: The ENORMOUS Mother’s Day Market Preview

May 4, 2021

This Saturday marks our FIRST ever Mother’s Day Market and our last market down by the river at the Tarrytown Recreation Center lot. We’ve got a record number of NEARLY 50 LOCAL VENDORS lined up to join us and we’re taking over not one but TWO parking lots to accommodate an all-star roster of farmers, makers, artists, crafters and more. From award winning bakeries and chocolatiers, to seasonal cocktail mixers and hand-poured luxurious soaps and candles, there’s a little something for every Mom!Below you’ll find a full preview of what you’ll find this Saturday which includes:

Farm-fresh seasonal produce finds like rhubarb, ramps, asparagus, greens, mushrooms, and more.

Locally-crafted gift items like hand-thrown pottery, soaps, candles, jewelry, photography and knit goods.

Hand-cut farm-fresh Mother’s Day bouquets of spring flowers, potted plants and succulents and a large selection of herb and vegetable seedlings.

Specialty treats like artisan chocolates, vegan ice cream, unique baked goods selections and award-winning bakeries, including a variety of gluten-free options.

options. Heritage, sustainable and organic pasture-raised meat, cheese, poultry, eggs and fish (and oysters!)

Ready-to-enjoy prepared goods

Specialty sauces, jams, salsas, oils, vinegars, condiments and pickles.

Refreshing libations from specialty-blend coffees and tea to fresh-pressed juices, kombucha, hard cider, and seasonal spirits.

And more!

Read more HERE

Advertisement

Share the News!







