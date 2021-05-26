TaSH Newsletter 5/29: The TaSH is BACK in Patriots Park THIS SATURDAY!

May 26, 2021

They say seven is a lucky number and we’re certainly feeling that way as we kick off our 7th summer season of The TaSH this Saturday in Patriots Park. Join us as we return to summer hours of 8:30 – 1:30 and weekly operations through Thanksgiving.

Speaking of numbers, we’re breaking some records this season as we welcome more than 60(!!!) vendors to our roster, 45+ of which are joining this Saturday. Thanks in large part to your continued patronage of The TaSH, we’ve grown by leaps and bounds. When we started in 2015, we averaged about 17 vendors per week. This year you’ll see more than double that presence at every market – averaging about 37 vendors per week, stretched the full circumference around our beloved Village Green.

