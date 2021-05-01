TaSH Mother’s Day Market 5/8!

Community Board

The Thursday Club Donates $82,000 To Sleepy Hollow’s RSHM Life Center

May 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Like many charitable organizations in the rivertowns, The Thursday Club typically relies on a spring gala, replete...
The Future Of Work In The Rivertowns

May 1, 2021
By Christy Knell— The business world can’t get enough of the ‘new normal,’ ‘hybrid work,’ and ‘future of the workplace’...
Lessons To Be Learned In Tarrytown: A Case Study Involving Police Procedures In The Age Of Black Lives Matter

April 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Remember the famous captain’s speech from Cool Hand Luke? “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”...
Indian Point Nuclear Plant Shuts Down after Nearly 60 Years

April 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- After nearly 60 years generating approximately 25% of electricity consumed annually in the lower Hudson Valley and...
COVID Update: How Best To Reach The Reluctant

April 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Piece by piece, the bandages are starting to come off. This week, the CDC announced that fully...
Tarrytown to Hold Arbor Day Ceremony Friday, April 30

April 28, 2021
 By Linda Viertel— The Village of Tarrytown plans to celebrate its 39th year as a Tree City USA on Friday,...
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Destruction of MTA Vehicle

April 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry man was taken into federal custody last week in connection with an alleged assault...
Rotary’s Duck Derby Racers Readied for Adoptions

April 27, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- The little ducks are back, ready for adoption! It was in April 2008 that the Rotary Club...
Sponsored by Mayor Brian Smith, Irvington Theater to Stream Broadway’s J. Elaine Marcos April 28-30

April 27, 2021
By Brad Ogden-- With ten Broadway shows under her belt, J. Elaine Marcos is a veteran of the theatre industry...
Westchester Democrats of Asian American Descent Officially Organize

April 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drawn together of late by the spate of physical attacks on members of their community but also...
