TaSH Holiday Market This Weekend!

November 30, 2020

On Saturday, December 5 we will host our special holiday market in Patriots Park from 2:30 – 6pm. We look forward to welcoming 35+ vendors including some of your weekly favorites (bread, meat, cheese, etc.) mixed in with the return of some beloved past holiday market vendors (Marta C’s Book Nook selling kids’ books and toys), Wyffles Road selling incredibly soft knit hats, and amazing crafts and wares from Tarrytown’s very own Maker’s Central, to name a few. In addition to food, craft and artisan goods, you’ll be able to find wreaths and garland from vendors like Mobius Fields as well as natural Christmas trees from Thousand Leaf Gardens (formerly Meadowland Farm). Stay tuned for more details and a full vendor list coming to our website and your inboxes soon!

NOTE: Due to Covid-19, we will NOT be partnering with the Village of Tarrytown this year on a tree lighting event. We will miss the magic of the countdown to the tree being lit but shoppers take note! The tree will come on around dusk so we welcome you to shop early when it’s warmest and bright but stay for the seasonal ambiance as the holiday lights shine.