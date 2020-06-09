Community Board

TaSH Farmer’s Market Accepting Pre-Orders for Saturday, June 13

Last weekend marked our first time opening up the market to walk-thru traffic and we want to thank all of you who showed up on time, with a mask and were so incredibly respectful of our vendors and your fellow shoppers by practicing safe social distancing. If you are still a drive-thru customer and are curious to try out the walk-thru, you should know that while you can absolutely pre-order from all our vendors, many of them are offering items in person at the market that aren’t listed online!

