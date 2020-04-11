Tarrytown’s William “Fire Chief Bill” Duggan Remembered Fondly

by Tom Pedulla

William J. Duggan, known as “Fire Chief Bill” for his more than four decades of service as a volunteer firefighter in Tarrytown and elsewhere, died April 8. He was 61.

Duggan’s commitment to his community was recognized by the National Football League in December 2017. Commissioner Roger Goodell allowed the Massachusetts native to fulfill a “bucket list” item by presenting him with four tickets to Super Bowl LII. Shortly after Duggan was found to have terminal brain cancer, friends Michael Chillemi and Robert Racanelli had started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help him attend the game.

Goodell went a step beyond the complimentary tickets by having Duggan, Racanelli, David Chillemi and his son, Michael, join legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and other celebrities in a luxury suite to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. Although Duggan was an avid Patriots fan, the defeat hardly mattered. He told relatives and friends that his time in the Super Bowl city provided “the best weekend of my life.”

Goodell and members of his family also attended a party for Duggan earlier this year at Hope Hose Company 1 in Tarrytown, where Duggan was a former captain and associate member. The commissioner’s wife and daughter brought homemade cookies. Goodell presented Duggan with a game-used ball from Super Bowl LII.

Goodell shared his cell phone number with Duggan and maintained communication with him throughout a struggle that Duggan remained convinced he could win until the end.

The commissioner said in a statement released to The Hudson Independent: “My family and I have truly enjoyed getting to know Bill and his family and friends over the past few years. We saw for ourselves how deeply loved he was in his community and how genuine, kind and compassionate Bill was to everyone.

“I’m glad we were able to play a role in helping provide a ‘bucket list’ experience for Bill and his friends to watch his Patriots play in the Super Bowl,” Goodell continued. “We were grateful to call Bill a friend and send our best wishes to Bill’s family and the numerous friends and people whose lives he touched.”

Duggan’s life revolved around helping others from the time he was a teenager. He served as equipment manager for the Sleepy Hollow High School football team before his graduation in 1976 and continued to follow the Horsemen for the rest of his life.

His involvement as a volunteer firefighter began when he was 16. His dedication only deepened over time.

“That’s just the kind of guy Bill was. He always put others before himself,” said Michael Chillemi. “He always thought about how he could help people and what he could do to serve his community. He was a really proud firefighter.”

Duggan felt at home in the camaraderie of the firehouse.

“You are with a group of guys who are willing to, at a moment’s notice, jump into a fire truck and rush into a raging fire,” said Dave Chillemi, a lifelong friend. “Bill never wavered from that. He was always training, always looking to be better. He took great pride in being a volunteer firefighter and a great chief, too. He was loved as a chief.”

In addition to his service to Tarrytown, Duggan became Fire Chief of the Valhalla Fire Department. He also was a member of the Westchester County Parade Judges Association. Upon hearing of Duggan’s passing, many fire departments in Westchester sounded their horns as a salute that reverberated throughout their communities.

Duggan was beloved for his caring, fun-loving, optimistic nature. “He was nothing but positive about this whole thing. He was never down about it. He never blamed anybody. He always thought he was going to beat it. He was unbelievable,” said James, his only brother.

Duggan is also survived by four sisters: Maureen Athens, Ann Baker, Rita Dunnings and Mary King, as well as his daughter, Teresa Goldstein, her husband, David, and grandsons Michael and Matthew. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned at a date to be determined. Those wishing to honor Duggan may make a donation in his name to Rosary Hill Home, 600 Linda Avenue, Hawthorne, N.Y. 10532.