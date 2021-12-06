Tarrytown’s Tom Butler Is Leaving Office With A Hall of Fame Induction

December 6, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

As he turns the mayor’s gavel over to his successor Karen Brown Monday night, outgoing Tarrytown Mayor Tom Butler will doubtless receive praise from his former colleagues on the village Board of Trustees. But he will also be honored by the presence of State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who will present him with a plaque signifying his induction into the New York State Senate’s Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

Butler’s induction was originally announced at a virtual ceremony in Albany on Veterans Day, November 11. Each State Senator nominates a veteran from his or her district. Colonel Butler, who served in the Army and Army Reserve for a total of 35 years, won his nomination from the state’s top Senator.

Colonel Butler, Stewart-Cousins said at the original ceremony, “incorporated the values he learned in that time into his role on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees — where he served for 15 years — and now as the Mayor of Tarrytown. Like many veterans, Tom continues to give back to his community and is certainly deserving of this esteemed honor.”

Tom Butler joined the Army in 1969, served five years of active duty and another 30 as an officer in the Corps of Engineers Reserves, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Born in Brooklyn but moved with his wife Cheryl to Tarrytown, where he has lived for 34 years.

“The meritorious service of these veterans to our nation and to their communities deserves the special recognition that only a Hall of Fame can provide as a fitting expression of our gratitude and admiration,” said Stewart-Cousins. “It mirrors the Senate’s commitment to fund veterans’ organizations, to support veterans as they transition back to civilian life and to secure additional funding for veterans’ mental health initiatives.”

To watch the December 6 meeting (which will also include the swearing in ceremony for incoming Mayor Karen Brown and Trustees Becky McGovern, David Kim, and Effie Phillips-Staley, along with Brown’s appointment of Thomas Mitchell to complete her unexpired Trustee term), visit: https://www.tarrytownny.gov/village-trustees/pages/live-from-tarrytown — or access the meeting on ZOOM at: https://www.tarrytownny.gov/home/events/36751.

Share the News!