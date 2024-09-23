Tarrytown’s Sanchez Named NY Superintendent of the Year

September 23, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Tarrytown School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez has been selected as Superintendent of the Year for 2025 by the New York State Council of School Superintendents (The Council/NYSCOSS).

Sanchez, serving his second school year in Tarrytown after a 10-year stint in neighboring Ossining, will be honored at the Winter Institute in Albany in March

and will represent New York as the state’s nominee for consideration as the national Superintendent of the Year, which will be awarded by the American Association of School Administrators at its March National Conference on Education in New Orleans.

“Ray’s recognition as the New York State Superintendent of the Year is a testament to his focus every day on what is important–success and opportunity for every student he serves,” said Council President Lars Clemensen, who serves as the superintendent in Hampton Bays, NY.

“All throughout his career, Ray has been a leader in the superintendency, from driving advocacy initiatives that increased resources in high-need communities across New York State and as an educational leader, creating trajectory-changing opportunities for his students,” Clemensen added. “The Council looks forward to honoring Ray with this award.”

Sanchez, who began his career as teacher in the Arlington (NY) School District in 1998, explained his philosophy as a educational leader.

“What has always driven me is a personal maxim: my good intentions are never enough. The hard work lies not in wanting to do the right thing, but in actually doing it. And that requires the efforts of many,” Sanchez stated. “I want to thank the communities of Ossining and Tarrytown, the many fine professionals I have worked with, and especially my Boards of Education for encouraging meaningful change on behalf of all children by recognizing that each child brings the potential for achievement and growth– and it is our moral responsibility to nurture and sustain them.”

Sanchez, who is Cuban and was raised in Tarrytown, is proud of the commitment to social justice and equity for all students that exists in Tarrytown and Ossining. In Tarrytown, he has collaborated with his staff members to peel back the layers of the status quo to isolate unconscious biases, appreciate cultural differences on a more informed level, and use data to drive objective decision-making and resource allocation.

“The research is clear that the earlier we can get to students, the greater opportunity we have to erase inequities, mitigate negative cycles, and lift young people to greater heights,” he said.

Sanchez is also proud of the dual language programs he has instituted in both Ossining and Tarrytown–programs help all students become bilingual, bi-literate, and bi-cultural, and which contribute significantly to a broader appreciation of the power and promise of diversity and equity efforts.

“We are delighted for Ray and honored to be part of this recognition,” said Tarrytown Board of Education President Michelle DeFilippis. “His passion for social justice, his commitment to equity for all students, and his relentless support for the power of diversity is incredibly meaningful to our residents. In his short time in Tarrytown, he has inspired our educators, our families, and our broader community through his tireless efforts to create a fabric of collaboration and pride.”

In May, Sanchez, who holds an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College, was awarded an honorary doctorate from Mercy University in Dobbs Ferry.

“The New York State Superintendent of the Year is a recognition that honors exceptional leadership and this year it is being awarded to Dr. Raymond Sanchez, a superintendent who has demonstrated a commitment to improving outcomes, fostering innovation, and championing the needs of students, teachers, and his community,” said NYSCOSS Executive Director Charles Dedrick. “Dr. Sanchez exemplifies excellence in administration by serving as a visionary leader who inspires others. His work is characterized by a proactive approach to address issues through collaboration, communication, planning, and unwavering dedication to his students. We are proud to have Dr. Sanchez represent New York as the 2025 Superintendent of the Year.”