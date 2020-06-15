Tarrytown’s Main Street Weekend Traffic Closing – A Big Success

By Alexander Roberts–

With commerce in Tarrytown reeling from the pandemic, village officials tried an experiment this weekend. By closing Main Street to traffic from Broadway to Washington Street, and then from Washington Street to Baylis court at Goldberg’s Hardware for Friday and Saturday, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., the village created a pedestrian mall, with outside tables that attracted not just Tarrytown residents but also patrons on pleasure drives in the rivertowns.

New York City resident Pearl Mayers dined at Pik-Nik Barbecue with friends. “We were just driving by and noticed the closing and decided to get something to eat,” said Mayers.

Patty Aguirre of Bronxville was with her friend, Marjorie Ordonez, enjoying an outside table at Lefteris. “This is amazing,” said Aguirre, “It’s a great way to start slowly going back, plus the food here is the best.”

Luis Rodrigues had his hands full trying to find enough seating for his customers at Bistro 12. He said it was “wonderful and a great help from the village,” adding that he and other merchants can now start to rebuild their businesses decimated by the pandemic.

For the most part, customers and merchants maintained a strict policy of wearing masks and social distancing. The tables were at least six feet apart.

Alberta Jarane, owner of Pik-Nik Barbecue, said that business was so brisk on Friday that she had to stay open an extra hour. She praised the village for the decision to close the streets and said she hoped that the policy would continue on Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the summer.

Dobbs Ferry did much the same over the weekend, closing off both Cedar Street and Main Street to auto traffic.

With possible tweaks, both villages hope to repeat the experiment next weekend. As of June 23rd, if all the metrics are right, restaurants can begin serving inside, though at 50% capacity.