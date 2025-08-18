Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown’s Kyle Family Reunites Once Again

The Kyle family gathers at its 34th reunion
August 18, 2025

By Toni Bynoe-Wall and Donald H. Whitely–

The Kyle-Shelton Family celebrated its Annual Family Reunion during this year’s 4th of July weekend. The reunion tradition began in 1977 at the now closed Sheraton Eagle Bay Inn, located in Ossining, NY.  It was estimated that over 250 people, aged two to 88 years old were in attendance. The 1977 reunion was organized by the family’s three sisters, Mary Kyle (Cherry), Ann Kyle (Bynoe-Henton) and Barbara Kyle (Armstrong), who were the daughters of the late Sam Kyle and Annie Mae Shelton-Kyle.  Over the years family reunions have taken place in Detroit, Atlanta and other locations. Even though these founding members of the family have passed on, the tradition of the Kyle-Shelton Family Reunion has continued each year.

The family has been part of Tarrytown for over 100 years.

This year marks the 34th reunion that was organized by the oldest daughter of the late Ann Kyle (Bynoe-Henton), Toni Bynoe-Wall of Ossining, NY. The weekend began with a Family and Friends Bar-BQ on Friday, July 4th at George’s Island Park in Montrose, NY, followed by a beautiful Banquet on Saturday, July 5th and a Fellowship Gathering on Sunday, July 6th.

There were eight generations of family during the reunion weekend, where ages ranged from four months to 88 years old. Family members traveled as far as Detroit, MI; Atlanta, GA; Philadelphia, PA; and many parts of New Jersey. Locally, relatives were from Ossining, Tarrytown, White Plains, Newburgh, Yonkers, the Bronx, etc.

The Saturday evening banquet Mistress of Ceremony was Ms. Jacqueline Flowers of the Bronx. The evening also featured a solo performance by Lonnye Stewart of Tarrytown, and poet extraordinaire, Ms. Tracy Calhoun who recited an original poem entitled “Family.”

During the banquet, Robert Lamont Bynoe, grandson and Imani Gross-Bynoe, gave a tribute to the family’s Matriarch, the late Ann Kyle (Bynoe-Henton), who was Robert’s grandmother and the last of the original organizers of the Reunion. Ann would help organize the reunions with family members from different states. The family’s last reunion, chaired by Ann, was celebrated in 2014 in Tarrytown. It was also the last reunion that Ann would attend; she passed away in December 2019.

Joyce Gamble-Armstrong honored the family members who have passed away since the last reunion in 2014 with a memorial. Albert (Al) Bynoe, the son of the late Ann Kyle (Bynoe-Henton), honored the Class of 2025 graduates of the family. After the tributes, the evening continued with a night of dancing, including the infamous “Soul Train Line” for those you who remember!

T-Shirts worn throughout the weekend read “Our Roots Run Deep, Our Love Runs Deeper,” were designed by Aza Simms of “Effortlessly Made.”

