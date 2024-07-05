Tarrytown’s Jonathan Oakes Wins State Junior Championship

July 5, 2024

By Barrett Seaman—

Tarrytown’s Jonathan Oakes has done it again. Last year, Tom ewrote in The Hudson Independent that Oakes, was “on a course for greatness” after he won a major sectional tournament in Mamaroneck and qualified for the Boys Junior PGA championship at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Palos Park, Ill.

That prediction earned more credibility this month when Oakes won the New York State 18-and-under Junior Amateur Championship at the Links at Hiawatha Landing in upstate New York. Posting a three-day 14 under par score of 64-70-68 with only two bogies in 54 holes. He finished eight strokes ahead of the second place winner.

“64 was a personal best, 14-under was a personal best,” said Oakes, now 18. “I’m just glad I was able to bring my A-Game this week.”

With the win, Oakes earned an exemption into the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, taking place at Oakland Hills Country Club July 22-2

