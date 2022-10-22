Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Returns

October 22, 2022

By Robert Kimmel—

The annual Tarrytown Halloween Parade, scheduled for Saturday, October 29, is being described as being “bigger and better,” by its organizers. Hundreds of costumed individuals, numerous themed floats and community groups, along with 12 bands, will be part of the procession as it strides south on Broadway from Patriot’s Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. It turns onto Main Street, ending at Baylis Court.

As the village’s most anticipated and festive Halloween happening over the past twenty years, it’s expected to draw large crowds of onlookers, drawn to watch the first parade since the COVID-19 pandemic caused its cancellation in both 2020 and 2021. “The parade has grown in popularity over the years, attracting over 10,000 spectators,” noted JoAnne Murray, co-chair of the Parade Committee. Murray and Village Administrator Rich Slingerland have characterized Saturday’s event as bigger than past parades.

Joe Arduino, who stepped down from his post earlier this year as Tarrytown’s longtime Recreation Supervisor is being honored as the parade’s Grand Marshall. It was Arduino and a group of residents who successfully pursued the creation of a Halloween Parade for the village two decades ago.

The event got a boost in 2012 when Arduino requested Murray to join him as co-chair to raise money to help expand the Halloween happenings. A good number of local businesses and merchants have contributed funds annually as sponsors to accomplish that aim. Prizes ranging from $50 to $500 are awarded to registered parade participants, including Best Adult, Best Overall, Best neighborhood float, Best Group, Best Child and Best float.

“The return of the Halloween Parade will be a fun-filled and joyously-spooky night here in Tarrytown,” Mayor Karen G. Brown predicted. “I am looking forward to seeing our residents, many of whom may be new to the Village, out in costumes and on floats.” She added, “Many thanks to the Halloween Parade Committee for all their hard work.”

Bystanders on Saturday will also have the opportunity of enjoying both pre-parade and post-event entertainment and activities on Main Street. Beginning at 4 p.m., the street will be closed for an outdoor performance from the Music Hall Academy. The Chordsmen, an a cappella group, will also entertain up and down Main Street, and the Steel Band will add its music for those congregating along Broadway

Following the parade, with Main Street remaining closed from Kaldenberg to Baylis Court, a block party, overseen by Chris Vernia from Double Image, will take place. Restaurants will offer food from settings on the street; Westchester’s Marching Cobras and Claire Mahoney’s band will provide music. “Mr. and Mrs. Bonehead will, of course, be on hand for photos, and new this year, Legoland will join us with an interactive eight-foot tall interactive Halloween character with prizes for the kids,” Murray enthused. Activities will continue to 10:00 p.m. Should rain cause a cancellation of the Parade, it will take place the following day, Sunday, October 30.