Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade: Bigger And Better Every Year

A giant phantom looks over Broadway & Main Street
October 27, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

It just seems to keep growing—and with it, the crowds that come from nowhere and everywhere. By the time the annual Tarrytown Halloween Parade got underway around 5:00 p.m. Saturday, spectators had already filled every space along the parade route from Patriot’s Park to Main Street and on down to where a giant block party expanded as each parade entry completed the course. By 7:15 p.m., after the last group had made its way down Main Street, there was no way to see either pavement or sidewalk as the crowds blanketed every inch, as they did the food truck-lined Washington Street parking lot behind it.

Dan Walczewski, the head of the village’s Parks & Recreation Department said there were 110 registrants ranging from individuals to 25 floats, many of them elaborate towed platforms that held up to 50 people, plus 10 bands. Parade entries came from all over Westchester and as far away as Hartford CT. Altogether, said Walczewski, there were more than 900 people marching.

This year’s Grand Marshal, Village Historian Sara Mascia

The Grand Marshal this year was Village Historian Dr. Sara Mascia, who road regally in a convertible near the front of the pack. Later, the Village Board of Trustees, all dressed in costumes, were accompanied by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. And of course, the headless horseman was there, accompanied by two phantoms riding matching black stallions.

The winning float:SCARYTOWN Music Hall with Ichabod and the Craniacs

Tarrytown Police did everything possible to discourage driving near the parade route. Road blocks barred vehicles from going further north on Broadway than Franklin Street and further south than College Street near the border with Sleepy Hollow, with every conceivable detour blocked off.

In the days leading up to the parade, the village urged people to walk, not drive, to the event and, if possible, take a Metro North train from somewhere less crowded. Tarrytown offered free shuttlebus service from Station Plaza up to Main Street. Surrounding villages took the opportunity to exploit the expected spurt in rail passengers by offering their own entertainment on either end of the parade. Hastings put on a Scarecrow’s Ball, an Oz-themed Halloween Party from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Good Witch Coffee Bar in the old train station. Irvington had an open house at its newly renovated theater. Ossining had a “Costume Karaoke” at Sing Sing Kill Brewery at 8:00 p.m. Dobbs Ferry offered free parking at its waterfront lot next to the train station.

Here’s a sampling of photos from the parade:

“I felt the event went rather smoothly,” commented Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet. “It was great coordination between many different departments and agencies. We will analyze information we collected to have a better understanding of how many people attended.” Barbalet was particularly pleased with the number of visitors coming off the train. That is likely, once again, to be a big number. Last year, it was estimated that 20,000 people saw the parade.

