Tarrytown’s Fire Truck Purchase

May 8, 2025

To the Mayor and Trustees of the Village of Tarrytown,

I am writing as a concerned resident and taxpayer to strongly object to the recent decision to enter into a $2.945 million contract for the replacement of Fire Apparatus Truck 78—an expenditure that raises serious concerns about fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability.

This truck, which lacks a pump and will take approximately 1,400 days to build, is now set to become the most expensive ladder truck in the country. Its 95-foot reach is not exceptional; in fact, the Westchester County Fire Training Center at the Grasslands Reservation recently procured a 95-foot tower ladder with a pump for just $1.5 million—nearly half the cost—through a competitive bidding process.

Tarrytown, however, failed to open this purchase to bids, denying taxpayers the opportunity for fair pricing and due diligence. Even more troubling, the Truck Committee’s presentation reportedly included misleading or inaccurate information to justify the nearly $3 million expenditure. This has resulted in a procurement decision that appears reckless and misinformed.

The Village could have easily duplicated the County’s specifications and manufacturer, securing a comparable 95-foot ladder truck with a pump for approximately $1.8 million—and with a delivery time of around 20 months, not nearly four years. The County’s vehicle was obtained with set pricing and a competitive bid process, ensuring both efficiency and accountability.

The question must be asked: does the Village not believe saving over $1 million in taxpayer funds is important?

Moreover, the contract for the $2.945 million ladder truck reportedly includes provisions that allow for price increases and stipulates that any disputes will be litigated in the state of Delaware. This raises further concerns about the Village’s commitment to protecting taxpayer interests and ensuring transparency in its contractual agreements.

This kind of financial negligence is unacceptable. The current contract must be immediately canceled, and a new, open bidding process should be initiated—one that prioritizes both performance and cost-effectiveness in the best interest of Tarrytown residents.

At stake is more than just a fire truck—it’s the community’s trust in its leadership and the proper stewardship of public funds.

John Stiloski

A Response from Mayor Karen Brown

To the Editor:

I write in response to John Stiloski’s recent letter criticizing the Village of Tarrytown’s decision to contract for a new Seagrave ladder truck to replace our current Ladder Truck 78. While public oversight is welcome, Mr. Stiloski’s letter contains several inaccuracies and, more troublingly, disrespects the dedicated first responders who served on the Fire Department’s Truck Committee.

Contrary to his claims, the process was transparent. The purchase was discussed in multiple public meetings—including work sessions on August 28, September 11, and September 30, 2024—and formally approved by a public vote on October 7, 2024. The Village also publicly approved joining the cooperative purchasing group used to procure the truck in accordance with New York State law.

To claim the Truck Committee’s presentation included “misleading or inaccurate information” is not only false—it is deeply offensive to the professionalism and dedication of Tarrytown’s volunteer firefighters. Members of Washington Engine/Tower Ladder 78 have more than two decades of experience operating the current truck and spent seven months consulting experts, researching models, and evaluating manufacturers before making a selection. An outside consultant reviewed their recommendations and the ensuing contract.

The $2.945 million price tag reflects current market conditions. Fire apparatus prices have surged nationwide due to inflation, supply chain issues, and industry consolidation—factors now under federal investigation. Tarrytown’s price is consistent with nearby municipalities purchasing similar Seagrave models:

Pelham Manor: $2,949,974

New Rochelle: $2,875,112

Montrose (75′ model): $2,799,009

The $1.5 million vehicle cited by Mr. Stiloski is a training truck, not a frontline emergency apparatus.

Thanks to responsible fiscal planning, the Village will fund this purchase from reserves over five years—avoiding debt and (using current rates) saving taxpayers roughly $1Million in interest.

This truck is a sound, long-term investment in public safety—carefully vetted, transparently approved, and fully justified. To suggest otherwise not only misinforms the public, it insults the service and dedication of those who protect it.

Sincerely,

Karen Brown

Mayor, Village of Tarrytown