Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

March 16, 2025

The weather in the Hudson Valley, fickle of late, was kind enough to allow dozens of motorcycles, fire trucks, marching bands, scout troops and civic organizations to strut rain-free from Main Street in Tarrytown, up Broadway to Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Avenue.

The festive atmosphere at the 29th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was muted somewhat by the absence of Sister Susan Gardella, founder and inspiration of the RSHM Life Center that has provided food, clothing and hope for impoverished children. She was to have served as the parade’s Grand Marshal but sadly passed away in mid-January. In her stead were representatives of the Life Center, along with its’ charitable partner, Gullotta House.

The mayors and trustees of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow marched, as did public officials from the Townships of Greenburgh and Mt. Pleasant, the county and the state. Congressman George Latimer locked arms with State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins. And of course the ubiquitous headless horseman, Hugh Francis, and St Patrick himself, Joe Kelly, marched in between fire engines and bands.

Though Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow were hosts of the parade, representatives of many surrounding communities–Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Ardsley, Pocantico Hills, Elmsford, Ossining, Nyack and beyond–joined the celebration. The Ecuadorian Society of Westchester came in the form of swirling dancers in brightly-colored clothing as did Los Frailes, representing the Dominican Republic.

There were Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Ardsley High School softball team–and a contingent from the Transfiguration School, which graduated its last class in 2024, The TUSFD board of education.

As always, numerous civic and charitable groups marched: Horseman’s Harvest and the Rotary Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, with the two ducks representing the annual Duck Derby and Family Kid’s Day, to be held again this spring. Healthcare workers were represented by several village volunteer ambulance corps and a contingent from Northwell Health.