Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Bingo Night fundraiser April 6
Community News
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

• Bookmarks: 16

Motorcycle police lead the St. Patrick's Day parade
March 16, 2025

The weather in the Hudson Valley, fickle of late, was kind enough to allow dozens of motorcycles, fire trucks, marching bands, scout troops and civic organizations to strut rain-free from Main Street in Tarrytown, up Broadway to Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Avenue.

The festive atmosphere at the 29th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was muted somewhat by the absence of Sister Susan Gardella, founder and inspiration of the RSHM Life Center that has provided food, clothing and hope for impoverished children. She was to have served as the parade’s Grand Marshal but sadly passed away in mid-January. In her stead were representatives of the Life Center, along with its’ charitable partner, Gullotta House.

 

The ubiquitous Headless Horseman

The mayors and trustees of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow marched, as did public officials from the Townships of Greenburgh and Mt. Pleasant, the county and the state. Congressman George Latimer locked arms with State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins. And of course the ubiquitous headless horseman, Hugh Francis, and St Patrick himself, Joe Kelly, marched in between fire engines and bands.

Support our Sponsors
Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County

Though Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow were hosts of the parade, representatives of many surrounding communities–Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Ardsley, Pocantico Hills, Elmsford, Ossining, Nyack and beyond–joined the celebration. The Ecuadorian Society of Westchester came in the form of swirling dancers in brightly-colored clothing as did Los Frailes, representing the Dominican Republic.

Gullotta House on the roll

There were Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Ardsley High School softball team–and a contingent from the Transfiguration School, which graduated its last class in 2024, The TUSFD board of education.

The TUFSD board of education contingent

As always, numerous civic and charitable groups marched: Horseman’s Harvest and the Rotary Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, with the two ducks representing the annual Duck Derby and Family Kid’s Day, to be held again this spring. Healthcare workers were represented by several village volunteer ambulance corps and a contingent from Northwell Health.

The Ardsley Fire Department’s fire dog
Parade chairman Paul Clarke with St. Patrick (really Joe Kelly)

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Tarrytown’s 2025 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

March 16, 2025
The weather in the Hudson Valley, fickle of late, was kind enough to allow dozens of motorcycles, fire trucks, marching...
Read More
Former Congresswoman Nita Lowey Remembered as a ‘Tireless Fighter’

Former Congresswoman Nita Lowey Remembered as a ‘Tireless Fighter’

March 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Nita Lowey, who served in Congress for 32 years and was the first woman to chair the...
Read More
Rivertowns Playhouse Announces 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

Rivertowns Playhouse Announces 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

March 16, 2025
What the Constitution Means to Me (July 5 – July 27) & Ian McKellen’s Acting Shakespeare(August 2 – August 24) Rivertowns Playhouse,...
Read More
Local Democrats Fire Up Their Base at a Patriots Park Rally

Local Democrats Fire Up Their Base at a Patriots Park Rally

March 15, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- No one throws a more energetic political rally than big labor, and the event held in Tarrytown’s...
Read More
Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests

Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests

March 14, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Customers have been complaining about rising electricity and gas rates in recent months, and that chorus is...
Read More
‘Tis of Thee

‘Tis of Thee

March 13, 2025
'TIS OF THEE: Flags of red, white and blue; cards of green or gold By Krista Madsen I’m increasingly despairing about the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Lands Multi-Million State Grant

Dobbs Ferry Lands Multi-Million State Grant

March 12, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Village of Dobbs Ferry got some “very exciting news” this week from New York Forward, the...
Read More
Ardsley Girls Advance to Regional Hoops Final

Ardsley Girls Advance to Regional Hoops Final

March 11, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- Ardsley overpowered Marlboro 76-40 at Yorktown High School on March 11 to advance to the regional final...
Read More
Social Media Post Forced Lockdown at Irvington Schools

Social Media Post Forced Lockdown at Irvington Schools

March 11, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- A social media post from a student forced schools in the Irvington School District to go into...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Falls Short in Class B Title Game

Dobbs Ferry Falls Short in Class B Title Game

March 10, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Abigail Dann, Ella Moon and Alexa Vicchio, the three senior starters for Dobbs Ferry, remained in the...
Read More
16 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
389 views
bookmark icon