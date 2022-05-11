Letters to the Editor

Tarrytown Youth Compete in The Salvation Army’s High Profile Music & Creative Arts Talent Contest

May 11, 2022

To the Editor:

More than 200 young people from grade school to high school involved with The Salvation Army Greater New York Division’s Corps Music & Creative Arts programs recently competed in the Star Search music & creative arts talent contest.

Started in the 1990’s to encourage arts and music development for young people, Star Search highlights the talents of NY youth in a huge range of areas: dance solo, guitar solo, brass solo, drum solo, piano solo, vocal solo, drama monologue, youth bands, youth chorus, singing company, timbrel brigade, dance troupe, and drama troupe. Winners of the various categories will go on to compete with other regional Corps in Hershey, PA on Saturday, June 11.

Alyssa Jadan of the Tarrytown Corps was awarded first place for her Level 3 Drama Monologue.

Most people don’t know that The Salvation Army is the #1 provider of free or reduced cost music and creative arts instruction for students of all ages, outside of public schools. After months of practice and perseverance, the most talented performing young artists in the state competed in The Salvation Army’s signature youth event.

Sarah Cuba (she/her)

