Tarrytown YMCA Team Competes in Nationals 

The YMCA Cheer team
May 9, 2025

By Robert Kimmel–

For the third year in a row, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown’s Elite All Stars Cheers program team is competing in the Nationals, the most prestigious invitational in the sport of Cheer. The girls are vying for a title at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Disney, at Orlando, Florida from May 9ththrough May 11th.

“Participation at Nationals, called the Summit for All-Star Cheer Programs, is by invitation only,” explained Lesa Dalton, Associate Executive Director of the Tarrytown Y. “It is a testament to how hard our YMCA athletes and their coach have worked, and the competition is a thrilling, once-in-a- lifetime opportunity for these girls, aged 8 to 16,” she added.  Two coaches, and the girls’ parents accompanied them to Orlando.

Dalton noted that the Family YMCA began its Elite All Stars Cheer program, under the direction of Cindy Guzman a few months before the pandemic, and its team was soon competing in the Nationals. Guzman has been the Director of the Y’s Dance Program since 2016.  Cheers combines dancing, a type of cheering and gymnastics.

The Tarrytown team will be competing against the best squads in the country, according to Dalton. “Whatever the outcome,“ she told the team, “You are our champions! You’ve worked hard for this accomplishment. We are proud of you.”  She also expressed her appreciation and thanks, “to all of you who have supported this team.”

