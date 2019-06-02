Tarrytown Y to Host Abbott House Refugees June 9th

In many ways reflecting the values of the community that it serves, the Family YMCA at Tarrytown will be reaching out to refugee children currently in the care of Irvington’s Abbott House.

On June 9th, the Y will host 40 to 50 Abbott House children at its Main Street facility from 3:30pm to 6:00pm. It will offer swimming and dance lessons as well as plenty of pizza and ice cream. The Y held a similar event in Patriots Park on May 4 for a much smaller group from Abbott House, which in recent years has been a haven for immigrant children from Central America.

The Tarrytown Y is also coordinating the collection of everyday supplies for the children and is asking the public’s support. Most of the children are teenagers who, in many cases, arrived with just the clothes on their backs. Among the items needed are NEW and UNOPENED:

• Flip flops – all adult sizes

• Toiletries – all kinds

• School supplies

• Duffel bags

• Backpacks

• Art supplies

• Socks

• Feminine hygiene products

The Family YMCA at Tarrytown is an independent local 501(c)3 organization whose funding is generated from membership fees, program income, donations and grants. For more information please visit us at : https://www.ymcatarrytown.org/y-helps-support-abbott-house-kids-what-will-you-do