Tarrytown Wins Cell Tower Battle

Following demonstrations of deep community and government resistance to the construction of a monopole cell tower south of the Tarrytown Metro North station, the railroad agreed to take it down and find a new location acceptable to the commuity. “The MTA has committed to removing the monopole from the Tarrytown Train Station site and relocating its essential law enforcement communications equipment,” said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan Wednesday. “We have worked with our partners at the Thruway and the State Police to identify alternate sites, and we are confident we will be able to find one that can be activated by March. That means we do not expect to put the Tarrytown Train Station tower into service and will be able to dismantle it.”