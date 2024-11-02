Tarrytown Voters In Their Own Words

November 1, 2024

In our small sample survey of Tarrytown voters, conducted on the promise not to attribute views by name, the following observations stood out:

On choice for President:

17th District Democrat: “I would like to make sure that our local and national candidate is somebody who can be trusted and can be looked up to.”

16th District Republican: “It’s a very difficult question. Trump doesn’t have the temperament, but I’m troubled by Kamala.”

16th District Democrat: “I’m a Harris supporter, but there’s things that I’m not sure she’s going to be able to handle. There’s got to be a balance, on both sides.”

16th District Independent: “Trump. I don’t think Kamala Harris has anything between her ears.”

17th District Democrat: “Doing away with Donald Trump is number one and number two. He’s a terrible human being… so I hope he goes away…I’m not a huge fan of [Harris], per se, but she is not Donald Trump.”

On Congressional Candidates:

17th District Democrat: “The way [Lawler] conducted himself seemed disingenuous.”

17 District Democrat: “Lawler depicts himself as a moderate who likes to cooperate with the other side which may be true. Moderates such as he may exist [but they] have not had a great influence. The more radical wing drives the agenda.”

16th District Independent: “The jury is still out.”

16th District Democrat: “It’s Latimer all the way.”

On Critical issues:

17th District Independent: “Democrats say inflation is under control. It’s not. There are plenty of people that can’t afford everyday things.”

16th District Independent: “We have to have a secure border. We can’t just let anybody come into the country.”

17 District Democrat: “The things that Trump promises to do…would drive prices up and ruin the economy. He has no understanding of economics. People assume he has an understanding of economics because he’s rich.”

17th District Democrat: “It’s kind of hard to really focus on issues when the issues aren’t really what’s being spoken about.”

On Comfort Level Talking About This Election:

17th District Democrat: “My father was a Republican, but he wasn’t one of these Republicans.”

17th District Democrat: “In the workplace I don’t bring it up, but I have a lot of friends that are Republican—a lot of them. …We joke about it, but we don’t have substantive conversations about it because, I realize, there’s nothing I can do or say to change their opinion.”

16th District Democrat: “I’d really like the opportunity to talk to anyone who will talk to me. They are just hard to find.”

17th District Democrat: “I think there’s a lot of things that are going to happen and [the prospect of Trump winning] makes me very, very anxious.”