Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Studio Tour 2024
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler
  • BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
Community News
Government & Politics
Tarrytown News

Tarrytown Voters In Their Own Words

• Bookmarks: 6 • Comments: 1

The Hudson Independent
November 1, 2024

In our small sample survey of Tarrytown voters, conducted on the promise not to attribute views by name, the following observations stood out:

On choice for President:

17th District Democrat: “I would like to make sure that our local and national candidate is somebody who can be trusted and can be looked up to.”

Support our Sponsors
  • MaryJane Shimsky for Assembly
  • Alessandro Crocco for Assembly
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings - Irvington NY
  • Hope Act Now ad thank Mike Lawler

16th District Republican: “It’s a very difficult question. Trump doesn’t have the temperament, but I’m troubled by Kamala.”

16th District Democrat: “I’m a Harris supporter, but there’s things that I’m not sure she’s going to be able to handle. There’s got to be a balance, on both sides.”

16th District Independent: “Trump. I don’t think Kamala Harris has anything between her ears.”

17th District Democrat: “Doing away with Donald Trump is number one and number two. He’s a terrible human being… so I hope he goes away…I’m not a huge fan of [Harris], per se, but she is not Donald Trump.”

 

 

On Congressional Candidates:

17th District Democrat: “The way [Lawler] conducted himself seemed disingenuous.”

17 District Democrat: “Lawler depicts himself as a moderate who likes to cooperate with the other side which may be true. Moderates such as he may exist [but they] have not had a great influence. The more radical wing drives the agenda.”

16th District Independent: “The jury is still out.”

16th District Democrat: “It’s Latimer all the way.”

 

 

 

 On Critical issues:

17th District Independent: “Democrats say inflation is under control. It’s not. There are plenty of people that can’t afford everyday things.”

16th District Independent: “We have to have a secure border. We can’t just let anybody come into the country.”

17 District Democrat: “The things that Trump promises to do…would drive prices up and ruin the economy. He has no understanding of economics. People assume he has an understanding of economics because he’s rich.”

17th District Democrat: “It’s kind of hard to really focus on issues when the issues aren’t really what’s being spoken about.”

On Comfort Level Talking About This Election:

17th District Democrat: “My father was a Republican, but he wasn’t one of these Republicans.”

17th District Democrat: “In the workplace I don’t bring it up, but I have a lot of friends that are Republican—a lot of them. …We joke about it, but we don’t have substantive conversations about it because, I realize, there’s nothing I can do or say to change their opinion.”

16th District Democrat: “I’d really like the opportunity to talk to anyone who will talk to me. They are just hard to find.”

17th District Democrat: “I think there’s a lot of things that are going to happen and [the prospect of Trump winning] makes me very, very anxious.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Irvington Real Estate agent
  • Piccola Trattoria Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group

September 10, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...
Read More
How Say You, Tarrytown?

How Say You, Tarrytown?

November 1, 2024
By Barrett Seaman and Solace Church-- As far back as the late 17th century, citizens of New England towns decided...
Read More
Tarrytown Voters In Their Own Words

Tarrytown Voters In Their Own Words

November 1, 2024
In our small sample survey of Tarrytown voters, conducted on the promise not to attribute views by name, the following...
Read More
Previous Indy Stories About The 2024 Election

Previous Indy Stories About The 2024 Election

November 1, 2024
In reverse chronological order, here are stories about the 2024 election that have run on this site Trump Rally “Garbage”...
Read More
Hudson Harbor Developer Joe Cotter Dies at 66

Hudson Harbor Developer Joe Cotter Dies at 66

November 1, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Prominent area developer Joseph Cotter, who built the Hudson Harbor townhouse/condominium project in Tarrytown, died Oct. 25...
Read More
Irvington Resident Named Manager of Real Estate Brokerage

Irvington Resident Named Manager of Real Estate Brokerage

October 31, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington resident Janet Kovacs has been named manager of Houlihan Lawrence’s Bronxville brokerage. Kovacs started in residential...
Read More
Popular Tarrytown Restaurant Goes Up In Flames

Popular Tarrytown Restaurant Goes Up In Flames

October 30, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— In the nearly 15 years since he opened the Tarry Tavern on the site of the old...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Celebrate 104th Birthday

Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Celebrate 104th Birthday

October 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Angelina “Angie” Torrisi of Hastings-on-Hudson was born in 1920---the same year the 19th Amendment was ratified, giving women...
Read More
Volunteer New York! Executive Director Joining Neighbors Link

Volunteer New York! Executive Director Joining Neighbors Link

October 29, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The executive director of a Tarrytown-based nonprofit organization is departing later this year to join a Mount...
Read More
Trump Rally “Garbage” Joke Sparks Controversy In District 17 Race

Trump Rally “Garbage” Joke Sparks Controversy In District 17 Race

October 28, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Local Democrats, including Mondaire Jones, were quick to denounce Congressman Mike Lawler’s mere presence at Trump‘s Saturday...
Read More
The Taconic Opera Comes To Tarrytown

The Taconic Opera Comes To Tarrytown

October 28, 2024
By W.B. King-- After 27 years of successfully producing more than 70 stage shows, the Taconic Opera is moving from...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
1 notes
82 views
bookmark icon