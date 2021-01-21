Community News
Tarrytown Trustees To Host Town Halls On Police Reform

Town Hall hearings on Tarrytown Police Reform scheduled
January 21, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

With a draft version of the Police Reform & Reinvention plan available to the public on the village web site for about two weeks, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled two “Town Hall” hearings intended to elicit public opinion of the proposals.

The draft plan included 14 rec­om­men­da­tions ranging from stricter ed­u­ca­tional re­quire­ments in hir­ing, in­creased train­ing, in such ar­eas as de-es­ca­la­tion and sub­du­ing vi­o­lent of­fend­ers, to changes in civil ser­vice rules gov­ern­ing hir­ing and dis­ci­plin­ing of­fi­cers and in­creased di­ver­sity. It ad­vo­cates for more com­mu­nity out­reach and calls for more sup­port from the county and state in deal­ing with psy­cho­log­i­cal sit­u­a­tions, pos­si­bly in­clud­ing the de­ploy­ment of a “Com­mu­nity Re­spon­der,” a civil­ian with men­tal health train­ing, in cases re­quir­ing skills out­side the nor­mal range of po­lice du­ties. See January 12 article on this web site at: https://thehudsonindependent.com/tarrytown-police-reform-group-issues-draft-report/.

The proposal is the product of seven meetings with a committed group of stakeholders made up of residents, religious leaders, local community groups, attorneys, elected officials, police and administrative staff, as well as feedback from a survey that drew over 1,000 responses. The Draft Plan for Police Reform & Reinvention was mandated by Governor Cuomo’s executive order 203, Say Their Name Agenda., issued last summer.

Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on the recommendations at two Virtual Town Halls via Zoom Video Conference. Dates and details are as follows:

January 26, 2021 7PM – 9PM – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/33446

February 9, 2021 7PM – 9PM (if necessary) – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/33451

Members of the public who wish to submit written comment may do so at any time prior to the adoption of the report via email (administrator@tarrytowngov.com)

To review the Draft version and see other police reform & reinvention related documents, go to: https://www.tarrytowngov.com/village-trustees/pages/police-reform-reinvention-collaborative

