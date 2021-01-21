Tarrytown Trustees To Host Town Halls On Police Reform

By Barrett Seaman–
With a draft version of the Police Reform & Reinvention plan available to the public on the village web site for about two weeks, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled two “Town Hall” hearings intended to elicit public opinion of the proposals.
The draft plan included 14 recommendations ranging from stricter educational requirements in hiring, increased training, in such areas as de-escalation and subduing violent offenders, to changes in civil service rules governing hiring and disciplining officers and increased diversity. It advocates for more community outreach and calls for more support from the county and state in dealing with psychological situations, possibly including the deployment of a “Community Responder,” a civilian with mental health training, in cases requiring skills outside the normal range of police duties. See January 12 article on this web site at: https://thehudsonindependent.com/tarrytown-police-reform-group-issues-draft-report/.
The proposal is the product of seven meetings with a committed group of stakeholders made up of residents, religious leaders, local community groups, attorneys, elected officials, police and administrative staff, as well as feedback from a survey that drew over 1,000 responses. The Draft Plan for Police Reform & Reinvention was mandated by Governor Cuomo’s executive order 203, Say Their Name Agenda., issued last summer.
Citizens will have a chance to weigh in on the recommendations at two Virtual Town Halls via Zoom Video Conference. Dates and details are as follows:
January 26, 2021 7PM – 9PM – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/33446
February 9, 2021 7PM – 9PM (if necessary) – https://www.tarrytowngov.com/home/events/33451
Members of the public who wish to submit written comment may do so at any time prior to the adoption of the report via email (administrator@tarrytowngov.com)
To review the Draft version and see other police reform & reinvention related documents, go to: https://www.tarrytowngov.com/village-trustees/pages/police-reform-reinvention-collaborative