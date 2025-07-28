Tarrytown Trustees Pave Way for Battery Energy Storage System

July 28, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees unanimously voted last week to amend the village’s Zoning Code to permit Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The 6-0 vote (Trustee Becky McGovern was absent) on July 21 paves the way for Catalyze Tarrytown to move forward with plans to install a Tesla megapack energy grid at 120 White Plains Road.

“We are obligated to follow science,” Mayor Karen Brown said. “We want to follow our Planning Board’s advice. We greatly respect our fire department (but) we may not agree with the safety of this facility. We will make sure to fully equip it will equipment in the event something may happen.”

Local fire officials have repeatedly opposed the project, expressing safety concerns. Last week, fire chiefs Patrick Derivan and Raymond Tuohy once again urged the board not to give the project the green light to proceed to the Planning Board for site plan review.

“To me, the benefit doesn’t outweigh the reward,” Tuohy remarked. “It’s just an accident waiting to happen. When the stuff does hit the fan, these are the men and women who will be there.”

Several environmental advocates who spoke at last week’s hearing supported the zoning change.

Catalyze Tarrytown representatives have insisted the BESS would benefit consumers by helping during peak use and lowering costs.

On Feb. 24, the Planning Board submitted a recommendation to trustees to adopt a floating/overlay Zoning Code amendment permitting BESS locations in certain locations that meet specific criteria, including a four-acre minimum lot size and setback requirements.

In its determination, the Board of Trustees stated the development of BESS was consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan, the Westchester County Comprehensive Plan and the goals of New York State’s Climate Protection and Leadership Act.

Trustees also stated the village will require a contract for payment in lieu of taxes from Catalyze Tarrytown if the project is approved and any resolution must include conditions for the fire department and police department site-specific and system-specific training on an annual basis.