Tarrytown Trustees on Ballot Running Uncontested on Election Day

November 6, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A trio of trustees in Tarrytown are running unopposed for new two-year terms on Nov. 8. Robert Hoyt, Thomas Mitchell and Paul Rinaldi will all be on the ballot on Election Day.

Hoyt, an Associate Director at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in Tarrytown and a lifelong village

resident, will be serving a ninth term on the seven-member board.

“I would like to continue to keep Tarrytown a place where residents can enjoy its beautiful natural resources that Tarrytown has to offer, the Tarrytown Lakes and the Hudson River Waterfront,” Hoyt said. “Additionally, to enjoy and participate in all the beautiful walking trails and recreational facilities. One of my major concerns in keeping Tarrytown a beautiful Tree City USA Village and its walkability transit-minded community, is the importance not to over develop our precious Village.”

“Traffic continues to be a problem on our already strained roadways, and we must continue to monitor that as we move forward before considering any possible development in the future,” Hoyt added. “I am always very mindful on how the village controls its budget. I would like all families to be able to afford to stay in this wonderful village and all it has to offer.”

Rinaldi, a Clinical Psychologist with a specialty in addiction, will be serving his third term. He has

lived in Tarrytown for 23 years and previously served on the Village Ethics Committee for more than a

decade. He could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Mitchell, who was appointed last year by Mayor Karen Brown to fill a vacancy after she was elected, will be serving his first full term.

Mitchell served on the village’s Comprehensive Plan Management Committee and until recently was Chief Operating Officer of a private, multilingual independent school in Manhattan.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the other trustees, staff, and volunteers who make Tarrytown the very special place that it is,” Mitchell said. “I will continue to serve the people of Tarrytown and always aim to make Tarrytown a great place to live, visit, dine, enjoy and foremost to be a safe, and affordable village.”

During his time on the board, Mitchell cited some accomplishments the board achieved, including: saving the village more than $200,000 a year on debt refinancing; keeping the village’s tax rate low; reviewing and providing solutions to decrease the damage forecasted from rising tidal impacts on Tarrytown waterfront; approving cannabis dispensaries; and working with New York State and the village’s CPMC.

“We received a grant for a new “map app” to help direct people to have key landmarks, attractions, parking, and places of interest around the village. Once completed it will be a useful navigation tool for villagers, people who work in Tarrytown and tourists,” Mitchell said.