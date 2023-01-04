Tarrytown Trustees Continue Public Hearing On Controversial Accessory Dwelling Unit Zoning

January 4, 2023

By Robert Kimmel –

Opponents present at the January 3rd Tarrytown Board of Trustees meeting dominated the public comments section of a hearing on the village’s proposed zoning code change that would allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to be built on existing home properties. Many of those against the ADU concept called for a village wide referendum on the plan which has been the subject of several hearings over the past year.

In the hearing that stretched into the night, the Trustees heard from some 40 residents, mostly present at the session, but some speaking from their homes via the established Zoom webinar set-up by the Village.

Early in the hearing, residents heard from Peter Feroe, a member of the Housing Affordability Task Force, the citizens group formed in December 2019, that originally brought the ADU proposal to the Trustees.

The eight-person Task Force, which included housing professionals, was charged with providing the village with an analysis of its existing housing supply, needs and trends in support of current and future populations, as well as to maintain “affordable, workforce and middle-income housing for the long-term benefit of the community” in furtherance of the village’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan.

Feroe stated that in the Task Force’s view, the code changes would make housing “a little bit more affordable in the village” while “providing rental income for some existing residents.” He reviewed the rules required for the construction of an ADU, which include a minimum 15,000 square feet of property size within single family residency zones, a minimum unit size of 300 square feet and a maximum size of 1,000 square feet. An ADU can be part of, or an extension of, an existing home, as well as an unattached, converted garage. The homeowner applying for an ADU must remain a resident on the property, and an ADU tenant must sign a minimum six-month lease. ADUs must contain a kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. Room for two parked cars must remain available on the property.

A full list of the proposed requirements can be found on the trustee’s meeting agenda at https://www.tarrytownny.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1306/f/agendas/bot_1-3-2023_agenda_assembled_final.pdf.

Residents speaking against the ADU proposal often cited its potential to aggravate street parking problems, which some claim already exist in sections of the village. One opponent warned that additional street parking congestion could prevent emergency vehicles from reaching the site of a fire or medical emergency. Others opposing ADUs claimed they would lead to additional school enrollment and hence higher school taxes.

One speaker, in calling for a referendum, noted that a poll recently conducted by The Hudson Independent saw opponents and supporters of the ADU zoning change in a virtual tie.

A consistent assertion that the additional housing would change the character of neighborhoods was challenged by Mayor Karen Brown, who said she did not see the changes “as so sweeping” as to lead to that condition. As for a referendum, she noted that it would require a complicated series of interim steps set by legislation before it could be implemented.

Alec Roberts, one of the housing professionals on the Task Force, made an impassioned call for the approval of ADUs, noting that the group has studied established ADU rules and their existence in communities across the country. He claimed that Tarrytown’s version was “conservative” in comparison and would be of great benefit to the community. As noted at the hearing, six Westchester communities already have existing ADUs, ranging in number from 26 in Briarcliff Manor to two in Irvington.

The hearing on ADUs was continued for future board meetings, with a couple of the Trustees, including Deputy Mayor and Task Force member Rebecca McGovern, urging the board to take an additional look at the code changes.

The Trustees had other matters to deal with during the session, including some alterations of the Village’s newly set rules regarding the location of cannabis retail dispensaries (see separate story). Many who voiced opposition to allowing dispensaries in the downtown business district stayed on to protest the ADU proposal.

The Trustees also dealt with funding for Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corp,s in approving a measure that will reimburse the cost of “Refused Medical Attention” (RMA) calls within the village “on a monthly basis upon receipt of an invoice from TVAC in an amount not to exceed $120,000 per fiscal year.” Currently, the board noted, “TVAC is unable to seek medical payment from insurance companies, which has caused a significant financial impact on its operations over the past several years,”

The board ended the marathon session by approving a call for a public hearing on a grant application to the New York’s Empire State Development Corp. to fund restoration of the Eastview Pump Station at Tarrytown Lakes, under consideration as a future brewery.