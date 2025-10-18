Tarrytown Trustee Receives Endorsement for Congress

October 18, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley has received an endorsement in her bid to become the Democratic nominee to challenge Congressman Mike Lawler in the 2026 election.

Latino Victory Fund, a political organization dedicated to amplifying the political power of Hispanic voters, has chosen Phillips-Staley, who is a first-generation Salvadoran American.

“This is a tremendous honor, and strong validation for my campaign’s commitment to elevate the needs of Hispanic residents in NY-17,” Phillips-Staley said. “Hispanic voters represent 20% of the population of this district, which means the path to victory runs through their communities. The party must make a commitment to deliver results for Hispanic and Latino voters on affordability, public safety, housing and immigration. That is exactly what I intend to do as a Member of Congress.”

If elected, Phillips-Staley would make history as the first person of Salvadoran descent to be a member of Congress.

She is one of eight Democrats jockeying to be Lawler’s opponent. Lawler’s 17th congressional district encompasses all of Putnam and Rockland counties, in addition to sections of Westchester and Dutchess.

“This endorsement is not only a vote of confidence in me but another sign of the growing momentum we’re seeing on the ground as our grassroots movement gets stronger by the day,” Phillips-Staley said.

Phillips-Staley’s platform, the Suburban Progress Agenda, focuses on affordability and giving everyone in the Hudson Valley a fair chance at achieving the American Dream.