Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Trustee Receives Endorsement for Congress Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 6 October 18, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo— Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley has received an endorsement in her bid to become the Democratic nominee to challenge Congressman Mike Lawler in the 2026 election. Latino Victory Fund, a political organization dedicated to amplifying the political power of Hispanic voters, has chosen Phillips-Staley, who is a first-generation Salvadoran American.Support our Sponsors “This is a tremendous honor, and strong validation for my campaign’s commitment to elevate the needs of Hispanic residents in NY-17,” Phillips-Staley said. “Hispanic voters represent 20% of the population of this district, which means the path to victory runs through their communities. The party must make a commitment to deliver results for Hispanic and Latino voters on affordability, public safety, housing and immigration. That is exactly what I intend to do as a Member of Congress.” If elected, Phillips-Staley would make history as the first person of Salvadoran descent to be a member of Congress. She is one of eight Democrats jockeying to be Lawler’s opponent. Lawler’s 17th congressional district encompasses all of Putnam and Rockland counties, in addition to sections of Westchester and Dutchess. “This endorsement is not only a vote of confidence in me but another sign of the growing momentum we’re seeing on the ground as our grassroots movement gets stronger by the day,” Phillips-Staley said. Phillips-Staley’s platform, the Suburban Progress Agenda, focuses on affordability and giving everyone in the Hudson Valley a fair chance at achieving the American Dream. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Trustee Receives Endorsement for Congress October 18, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley has received an endorsement in her bid to become the Democratic nominee... Read More Community News Former Irvington Tech Director’s Suit Against David McKay Wilson And The Journal News Dismissed October 17, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- More than six years after Journal News Tax Watch columnist David McKay Wilson wrote a series of... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsIrvington News League Hosts Burgos V. Grados Irvington Mayoral Debate October 15, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns hosted a candidate forum with Democrat Arlene Burgos and... Read More Lifestyles Brains! Part 2 October 15, 2025 BRAINS! PART 2: How would you like that sliced? By Krista Madsen As may be forever seared in your mind, last week... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry QB Kearns Leads High Flying Eagles October 15, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry senior quarterback Jackson Kearns is enjoying a dream season in leading the high-flying Eagles to... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Group Protests Federal Cuts In Food Aid October 14, 2025 Empire State Voices (ESV), a progressive group “dedicated to amplifying the voices of everyday working New Yorkers,” held a press... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Major Improvements Planned at Tarrytown Park October 13, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new and improved park is planned for the Village of Tarrytown for the first time in... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News In Scenic, Serene Coastal Maine, Murder Lurks Beneath The Surface October 12, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Jeanette King is a middle-aged divorcee, barely making a living shucking crabs on a 28-mile-long island off... Read More ArdsleyTop News Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner October 11, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News A Long Climb To Success October 11, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the... Read More 6 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint