Tarrytown to Hold Arbor Day Ceremony Friday, April 30

April 28, 2021

By Linda Viertel—

The Village of Tarrytown plans to celebrate its 39th year as a Tree City USA on Friday, April 30 at 1 p.m. at the McKeel Avenue parking lot with a hybrid person/Zoom event (see below for details).

A popular Chinese proverb states: “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” And, that’s what Tarrytown will be doing under the auspices of its Tree Commission.

Many residents are not aware of Tarrytown’s Tree Commission’s existence, but the committee performs several extremely important functions in terms of monitoring tree preservation in the village. As the village website states: “The Commission is empowered to review applications currently pending before either the Zoning Board of Appeals and/or the Planning Board and issue recommendations to either board with respect to any aspect of the application which may impact trees, shrubs and/or related plantings.”

The five committee members include the chair, a planning board, and Environmental Advisory Committee representative, the tree warden, two additional volunteer members in addition to the Building Inspector and the Village Administrator. It is their duty to determine whether or not protected trees may be removed “because of their condition, that they are a danger to persons or property or that they are diseased and cannot be saved.”

Tarrytown’s Village Code has determined that the following trees are protected: “European beech tree; Eastern white pine; American elm; Ginkgo; Canadian hemlock; American sycamore; Littleleaf linden; and Larch.”

If you plan to attend or require more information, please contact Assistant Village Administrator Josh Ringel at: 914-631-1785. Or, he can be reached by email: jringel@tarrytowngov.com.

The public will be encouraged to join via zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81795132893)

Please visit the village website (tarrytowngov.com) to learn about best practices in how to plant a tree or shrub, plus why the practice of “volcano mulching” is harmful.

