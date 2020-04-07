Tarrytown to Enforce New, Stricter Rules for COVID-19 Prevention

Early Tuesday evening, Village of Tarrytown Administrator Rich Slingerland sent the following message to the home phones of all village residents:

Information regarding Covid-19 actions and rules can be found on the front page of the Village website

The CDC recommends everyone wear a cloth facial covering during mandatory social distancing while out in public

All members of the public must comply with the 6-foot social distancing requirements, including in all our parks, and fines go up to $1,000 for non-compliance.

Everyone is reminded to fill out your Census form either online or mail it in. Answering the Census is important because it means an estimated $2,500 per person per year for schools, police, sanitation and other key services

Lastly, the Board of Trustees has temporarily banned all leaf blowers (gas or electric) until the mandatory social distancing is lifted

We wish all our residents and families to be healthy and well. Please remember to patronize our local restaurants and food establishments