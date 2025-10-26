Community NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown Takes On Halloween Once Again—And Wins! Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 11 The Wildey Street Hulda entry October 26, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— More than a thousand scary creatures, interspersed by 128 phantasmagorical floats, rumbled their way from Patriots Park down Broadway and Main Street in Tarrytown’s 23rd annual Halloween Parade on Saturday. Lining the route were an estimated 15,000 exuberant spectators—a number representing nearly 130% of the village’s total population. What was near sensory overload for the crowds behind the barricades was a daunting challenge for the village’s police, fire, recs & parks EMT and DPW departments. The village has been planning this year’s event since the last candy wrappers were swept up in 2024. Overwhelmed by a crowd estimated at 20,000 that attended the 2023 parade as the nation emerged from the pandemic, Tarrytown’s leaders have since treated the parade as the complex logistical challenge it has become. They hired engineering and consulting firm Stantec to map out traffic patterns and parking. They staged extra port-o-potties from the train station to the Warner Library. Supported by Metro North, which added extra cars both ways, they launched a campaign to encourage visitors to take the train to Tarrytown, rather than drive. Train cars before and after the event, said Village Administrator Rich Slingerland, were “packed in both directions, north and south.”Support our Sponsors 1SHbeer1Latindancers1Latin21Latin41skateclub1icequeen1Barbalet1skeletonband1tallred1bandstand1finishcrowd The preliminary review, says Slingerland, is that “all went as planned.” Still, they will do a deeper dive in the next few weeks “to see what improvements or changes are warranted.” As long as visiting parade goers insist on driving, however, Tarrytown will be a fortress for at least four hours on parade day. For those inside the walls, it is likely to be yet another joyous siege. Local merchants—especially bars and restaurants—do gangbuster business. At the end of the route, crowds fill the entire block in front of a bandstand, dancing to music and applauding the winners of various prizes. Awards were given in six categories: large, small and mini floats, groups with more than ten participants, costumes and cars. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown Takes On Halloween Once Again—And Wins! October 26, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— More than a thousand scary creatures, interspersed by 128 phantasmagorical floats, rumbled their way from Patriots Park... Read More Community NewsGovernment & Politics Early Voting Is Underway October 26, 2025 Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Plans to Make Safe Streets for All Move Forward October 25, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are combining forces to try... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Breast Cancer Survivors October 24, 2025 Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News Shen Wei At The Pocantico Center: Dance Is Painting October 24, 2025 By Elizabeth Tucker— Still/Moving, an exhibition spanning two venues, presents a thirty-year retrospective of the Chinese artist Shen Wei. Shen... Read More Arts & Entertainment There’s Joyous ‘Overkill’ When Colin Hay Plays The Tarrytown Music Hall October 23, 2025 By W.B. King-- A Scottish-born wandering minstrel who first made his mark Down Under, Colin Hay rose to fame in... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats October 22, 2025 By Xavier Zahnle-- On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community... Read More Environmental News Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work October 22, 2025 On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued... Read More Lifestyles Playing Dead October 22, 2025 PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election October 22, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee... Read More 11 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint