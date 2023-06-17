Tarrytown News Tarrytown Tackles Modern Dance Steps to Celebrate Juneteenth Published 5 hours ago5h ago • Bookmarks: 2 Eager modern dance students in Pierson Park June 17, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The thundershowers held off just long enough for at least a few “students” in Pierson Park to get their moves down. For the hundreds who braved the iffy weather Saturday afternoon, June 17, their teachers couldn’t have been better: veteran instructors Renee Robinson and Amos Machanic of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater company, who walked eager learners through the fundamentals of modern dance.Sponsor Alvin Ailey instructors supplemented by a handful of eager students onstage Some of the more proficient (or at least eager) dancers were invited onstage to perform. Trustee Thomas Mitchell welcomes the Revelations instructors Alvin Ailey’s Revelations Dance Community Workshop was lured to the village by Trustee Thomas Mitchell as part of Tarrytown’s Juneteenth celebration. Mayor Karen Brown read a proclamation declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Day in Tarrytown Before the dancing got underway, Mayor Karen Brown read an official proclamation declaring June 19thhenceforth as Juneteenth Day in the village. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Kids’ Club Donors Supply Bedding For SHHS Students Headed for College in the Fall June 17, 2023 They are ready for college—academically, but some graduating Sleepy Hollow High School seniors from low-income families with limited resources may... Read More Tarrytown News Tarrytown Tackles Modern Dance Steps to Celebrate Juneteenth June 17, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The thundershowers held off just long enough for at least a few “students” in Pierson Park to... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles The (Dead) Skin Project June 17, 2023 THE (DEAD) SKIN PROJECT: When you become a word and your author orphans you By Krista Madsen– I love tattoos because of... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTop News Sleepy Hollow Man Indicted for 1997 Death of His Ex-Wife June 15, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow man has been indicted for the 1997 beating and strangulation death of his ex-wife.... Read More School NewsTarrytown News Hackley School Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation June 15, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Hackley School held its graduation ceremonies June 10 at its Tarrytown campus where 103 students received their... Read More Sleepy Hollow News How Best to Spend $4.5 Million? June 15, 2023 For the next six months, the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be soliciting public views on how best to spend... Read More Environmental News Environmental Groups Urge Passage of Bill to Prevent Radioactive Waste Dumping June 15, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo-- Environmental groups are urging the state Assembly to join its Senate colleagues in passing legislation that would... Read More Irvington News Garden Club Honors Keeper of the Irvington Woods June 14, 2023 Ever since CJ Reilly III started work two years ago as groundskeeper for the Irvington Woods Park, the 400-acre preserve... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown Rotary’s Derby & Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Judged As Winners June 13, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- Under sunny skies and the lure of fun and excitement, the re-scheduled Rotary’s Duck Derby and the... Read More Community News Shames JCC on Hudson Breaks Ground on a 13,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion June 13, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— It was just seven years ago that the Shames JCC on Hudson opened an expanded athletic complex,... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint