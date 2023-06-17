Tarrytown Tackles Modern Dance Steps to Celebrate Juneteenth

June 17, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

The thundershowers held off just long enough for at least a few “students” in Pierson Park to get their moves down. For the hundreds who braved the iffy weather Saturday afternoon, June 17, their teachers couldn’t have been better: veteran instructors Renee Robinson and Amos Machanic of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater company, who walked eager learners through the fundamentals of modern dance.

Some of the more proficient (or at least eager) dancers were invited onstage to perform.

Alvin Ailey’s Revelations Dance Community Workshop was lured to the village by Trustee Thomas Mitchell as part of Tarrytown’s Juneteenth celebration.

Before the dancing got underway, Mayor Karen Brown read an official proclamation declaring June 19thhenceforth as Juneteenth Day in the village.