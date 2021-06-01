Tarrytown Summer Concerts & Free Trees

June 1, 2021

The Annual Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Village of Tarrytown on Thursday Nights from 7PM-9PM in Pierson Park will be returning this summer. If you’re new here, the stage is located at 240 West Main St (Pierson Park) – no tickets are necessary – it’s free! The first concert is scheduled June 24th and is slated to run through August 19th.

In addition, we anticipate that Jazz Forum Arts will also be bringing back its own Friday Night Summer Concert Series (we anticipate a start of July 2nd. This series is also held in Pierson Park. The full schedule is yet to be released, but check out their website from time to time for updates.

Advertisement

TREE GIVEAWAY SATURDAY, JUNE 5

At this weekend’s TaSH Farmers Market, the Tarrytown Tree Commission will be distributing (for free) 100-200 tree saplings to plant. We are distributing the following trees: Colorado Blue Spruce, Serbian Spruce, Pin Oak, Red Maple. Giveaway is first-come, first-serve. Stop by the farmers market in Patriots Park starting at 8:30AM this Saturday to shop AND get a free tree!

Share the News!







