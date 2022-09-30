Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone

September 30, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct residential units on property now occupied by a commercial building at 303 South Broadway.

The board was scheduled at a Sept. 14 work session to discuss conceptual plans from AmTrust to build approximately 300 to 325 units in a structure that would gradually increase from six to 12 stories.

AmTrust also mentioned it saw “a genuine opportunity to improve the public access to the Mario Cuomo Bridge bike path and to be a valuable part of the RiverWalk.”

However, before the project could get off the ground, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said the board collectively decided it was not interested in the proposal, “due to its mass.”

The existing building on the site is 68,622 square feet that was built in 1980 and renovated in 2004. The building is currently available for leasing.

Mayor Karen Brown explained she did not want to address a standalone application in that area, instead preferring to take a more comprehensive look at the corridors of Broadway (Rt. 9) and White Plains Rd. (Rt. 119).

“It could be that there is a better use of that land,” Brown said. “It serves none of us to have buildings not doing well. At some point we’ll have to study that whole area. It has to be done as a whole in a comprehensive way.”