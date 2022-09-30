Community NewsGovernment & Politics Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone Published 9 seconds ago9s ago Existing building at 303 South Broadway in Tarrytown. September 30, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct residential units on property now occupied by a commercial building at 303 South Broadway. The board was scheduled at a Sept. 14 work session to discuss conceptual plans from AmTrust to build approximately 300 to 325 units in a structure that would gradually increase from six to 12 stories.Advertisement AmTrust also mentioned it saw “a genuine opportunity to improve the public access to the Mario Cuomo Bridge bike path and to be a valuable part of the RiverWalk.” However, before the project could get off the ground, Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said the board collectively decided it was not interested in the proposal, “due to its mass.” The existing building on the site is 68,622 square feet that was built in 1980 and renovated in 2004. The building is currently available for leasing. Mayor Karen Brown explained she did not want to address a standalone application in that area, instead preferring to take a more comprehensive look at the corridors of Broadway (Rt. 9) and White Plains Rd. (Rt. 119). “It could be that there is a better use of that land,” Brown said. “It serves none of us to have buildings not doing well. At some point we’ll have to study that whole area. It has to be done as a whole in a comprehensive way.” Read or leave a comment on this story... Community NewsGovernment & Politics Tarrytown Snubs Plans for Residential Units in Commercial Zone September 30, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees recently said thanks, but no thanks to an applicant seeking to construct... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsEnvironmental News Art Comes Alive At The New David Rockefeller Center September 30, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Like the elegant structure on the grounds of the Palace at Versaille that was its modeled, the... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News New Coach Whips Horsemen Soccer Into Winning Shape September 29, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Hope has arrived for a Sleepy Hollow boys’ varsity soccer program that has struggled mightily in recent... Read More Community NewsHalloweenHistoric RivertownsWestchester News Business Council, Blaze Turn to Headless Horseman to Attract Workers September 27, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo — The Business Council of Westchester and Historic Hudson Valley are teaming up to try to fill... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown September 27, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th —... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Tarrytown Art In The Open September 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— If you’re walking down Tarrytown’s Main Street past the Music Hall, you can’t miss it. What was... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS: HALLOWEEN IS ABOUT TO HIT THE RIVERTOWNS September 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In most other American communities, October 31st is a one-off event focused on trick-or-treating for the kids... Read More Irvington NewsSchool NewsUncategorized Irvington Seniors Win National Merit Recognition September 23, 2022 Three Irvington High School seniors, Ryan Liu, James Oley and Seungchan Yun, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Family YMCA of Tarrytown Chooses New Site for Daycare Program September 22, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The public will get a chance next week to weigh-in on plans for the Family YMCA of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Rock Around the Park September 20, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— In addition to pandemic-induced pent-up demand for a good old-fashioned outdoor party, Irvington this year has a... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint