Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

March 10, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents eligible for a one-day vaccination clinic on March 20th, officials at the two villages were able to fill their appointment schedules and even add an additional 150 doses for a total of 650.

Now they are looking for volunteers to help process the appointments–both on March 20th and then again four weeks later on April 17th for the second dose.

The supply of Moderna vaccines, which require two doses a month apart, comes from the Rite Aid chain of pharmacies. The inoculations will take place at the Sleepy Hollow Middle School gymnasium at the school campus on Broadway.

Those volunteering to serve in one of a variety of jobs at the site are asked to fill out a form indicating which of four four-hour shifts they’d be willing to work, whether they have any medical experience and whether they themselves have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. “We are just quickly issuing this survey/form to get a bit more information about you,” Tarrytown Assistant Village Administrator Josh Ringel wrote in a cover message soliciting volunteer. “We’ve had a ton of interest, which is great.”

Those interested are asked to complete the following Survey Monkey questionnaire by 9:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TYDH8Y8.

