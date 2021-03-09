Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Now Open to 60+ Seniors and Teachers

March 9, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

There’s a lot happening in the world of COVID—most of it good.

*Fresh on the heels of Governor Cuomo’s announcement that the state’s age of eligibility for vaccination would go down from 65 to 60, the villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow expanded eligibility for its planned March 20 pop-up site down to 60+ and threw in teachers as well.

The site, set for Sleepy Hollow Middle School’s gymnasium on the 20th, was announced last Friday, offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine to the first 500 that signed up. Unlike a similar pop-up site in Dobbs Ferry on March 6, which also delivering Moderna supplied by Rite Aid, the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow pop-up still had more than 100 openings by the end of the weekend. Officials attribute that slackening of demand to the increasing supply of vaccines throughout the region; the more vaccines available, the lower the pubic level of anxiety and the slower the rush to nail down an appointment.

Still, the villages were finding throughout the weekend that many senior citizens were still not getting the word about the site. One woman contacted by Tarrytown Assistant Administrator Josh Ringel, wept with joy on learning that she could have an appointment.

The change in eligibility has required a change in the sign-up process, which the two villages explained as follows:

“If you are 60 or older and/or teacher interested in receiving the vaccine at the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow pop-up clinic, please fill out your information in this registration form. A member of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow staff will contact you to schedule an appointment via phone or email. Capacity is limited, so please register your interest as soon as possible. Tarrytown Seniors may call the Tarrytown Recreation Department at 914-631-8347 if they need help filling out the form. Sleepy Hollow Seniors will need to contact the Village of Sleepy Hollow at 914-438-7987 dloja@sleepyhollowny.org.

Registration Form

https://tarrytown.seamlessdocs.com/f/7ge0tsactlsi.”

Those who receive the Moderna dose on March 20th will automatically be assigned a return appointment at the same time on April 17th for the second required dose. Teachers who sign up must bring proof of employment when they come for the first shot.

*Other liberating news came from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which now says that people two weeks past being fully vaccinated may socialize with other fully vaccinated individuals without masks and social distancing. They may also visit indoors with unvaccinated members of a household—like children and grandchildren—and they also no longer have to quarantine after being exposed to an infected person (unless, of course, they get sick themselves). Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Monday removed the quarantine requirement from residents returning from high-risk locations outside the county.

*Other positive news includes the arrival in Westchester of 1,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county intends to use the J&J vaccines on homebound and other hard-to-reach seniors. And Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins announced Monday that the county’s paratransit vehicles will be available at no cost to disabled persons in need of transportation specifically to get to a scheduled vaccine appointment within Westchester. Such persons are encouraged to call 914-995-7272, ext. #1 make arrangements.

