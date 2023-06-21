Environmental News

Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Host Local Compost Give-Back Day

June 21, 2023

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow environmental advisory groups will hold their first “Compost Give-Back Day” on June 25 from 3-5pm at John Paulding School Parking Lot located at 154 N. Broadway, Tarrytown.

Residents of our villages have been voluntarily sending food waste to be composted in the Town of Cortlandt, keeping it out the Peekskill trash incinerator. Now, we’re bringing back a huge pile of nutrient-dense compost to use it in our home vegetable and flower gardens.

Residents (including those not yet part of the Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Food Scrap Recycling programs) are encouraged to bring up to two large bins and buckets and take home finished compost brought in from the composting facility.

This zero-waste event will include a compost demonstration station for kids and families, and information about each Villages’ environmental programs.  A table with free seeds and plants will allow residents to take advantage of the compost and go home with something to grow, even if they don’t have their own garden.

This event is sponsored by the Sleepy Hollow Environmental Advisory Committee (SHEAC), the Sleepy Hollow Climate Smart Communities Committee and the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC).

