Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Girl Scouts Win Silver

June 15, 2021

Seven Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow girls from two local Girl Scout troops were awarded the Silver Award by the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson council on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The Girl Scout Silver Award is the highest award that Girl Scout Cadettes can earn, representing a commitment to fulfilling goals, serving the community, and developing leadership. Each girl worked at least 50 hours through 2020 to complete a variety of projects such as helping 1st grade immigrant students develop literacy, teaching seniors how to play the ukulele, leading nature hikes and crafts for younger Girl Scouts, and creating a cookbook with recipes from around the world. The Silver Award recipients are Lauren Allendorf, Maya Batheja, Sydney Chin, Emily Clayton, Alexa Murphy, Ariana Segovia, and Nola Vercesi. Their troop leaders are Wendy Chin, Evelyn Poy, and Claudia Segovia

