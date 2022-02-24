Tarrytown Set to Take Action to Enhance Outdoor Dining

February 24, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Some positive changes for business owners and residents in the Village of Tarrytown are planned as a result of successful trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 22, the Board of Trustees scheduled a public hearing for Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall to amend a Local Law in the Village Code pertaining to sidewalk cafes and outdoor dining in the village.

Under consideration is changing the current permit term for Sidewalk Café permits from eight months to 12 months. The annual permits issued would run from April 1 to March 31.

Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said last year the village issued 17 Sidewalk Café permits.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees also authorized the closure of Main St. from Washington St. to Broadway for outdoor dining for several Saturdays in 2022.

The resolution closes the street from vehicular traffic from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on four Saturdays in June, five Saturdays in July, four Saturdays in September and the first Saturday in December, with flexibility for rain dates, if needed.

Last year, the setup was in place for 12 Saturday nights, ending in early September. The roadblocks put up by the village cost approximately $14,000. There are about 19 food establishments in the section being roped off, but some of those businesses don’t offer table service.