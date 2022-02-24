Local NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown Set to Take Action to Enhance Outdoor Dining Published 15 seconds ago15s ago Main St. will be closed for 14 Saturdays this year for outdoor dining. February 24, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo— Some positive changes for business owners and residents in the Village of Tarrytown are planned as a result of successful trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 22, the Board of Trustees scheduled a public hearing for Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Village Hall to amend a Local Law in the Village Code pertaining to sidewalk cafes and outdoor dining in the village.Advertisement Under consideration is changing the current permit term for Sidewalk Café permits from eight months to 12 months. The annual permits issued would run from April 1 to March 31. Village Administrator Richard Slingerland said last year the village issued 17 Sidewalk Café permits. Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees also authorized the closure of Main St. from Washington St. to Broadway for outdoor dining for several Saturdays in 2022. The resolution closes the street from vehicular traffic from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on four Saturdays in June, five Saturdays in July, four Saturdays in September and the first Saturday in December, with flexibility for rain dates, if needed. Last year, the setup was in place for 12 Saturday nights, ending in early September. The roadblocks put up by the village cost approximately $14,000. There are about 19 food establishments in the section being roped off, but some of those businesses don’t offer table service. Advertisement Local News Tarrytown News Tarrytown Set to Take Action to Enhance Outdoor Dining February 24, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Some positive changes for business owners and residents in the Village of Tarrytown are planned as a... Read More Community News COVID News A Sharp Decline in the COVID Fear Index February 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A little over a month ago in this space, we reported what appeared then to be a... Read More Local Charities The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown February 21, 2022 Within our rivertown communities there are many charitable organizations whose aims are to benefit various segments of the population. They feed... Read More Community News Environmental News Con Ed’s January Bill Shocks Residents February 20, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Usually when Con Ed and other utilities get called on the carpet, it’s after a sudden storm... Read More Community News Irvington News Irvington’s Young Police Chief Marks His First Year on the Job February 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- It isn’t often that a local police chief starts his job with as detailed a set of... Read More Local News Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Team Wins Third Straight League Championship February 19, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Kevin Toribio, who captained the Sleepy Hollow wrestling team with fellow seniors Zach Burnett and Nick DelMonaco,... Read More Community News Environmental News ConEd Bills – Share Your Story February 18, 2022 Lots of rivertown residents have seen big increases in their January Con Ed bills. (See: https://thehudsonindependent.com/con-eds-january-bill-shocks-residents/) How about you? Readers... Read More Local News Tarrytown News Three Tarrytown Police Officers Promoted to Sergeant February 17, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three members of the Tarrytown Police Department were recently promoted to the position of sergeant. The village... Read More Greenburgh News Greenburgh Town Board Confronts Antisemitism February 16, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- In response to rising acts of antisemitism, the Greenburgh Town Board has moved to take actions against... Read More Community News Tarrytown/Irvington Police Alert February 16, 2022 February 23, 2022 This story has been updated: February 16, 2022 An alert produced by the Tarrytown Police Department:... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint