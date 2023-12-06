Tarrytown Seniors Got A Brand New Bus

December 6, 2023

By Barrett Seaman–

It’s FRONTRUNNER, built by New England Wheels. It looks like a regular van, except it rides lower to the ground—and for a good reason: anyone stepping up onto the bus will have little more than a foot to negotiate. It also has a lightweight ramp that can be extended out to accommodate wheelchairs. The configuration of seating inside is flexible and can provide for up to 15 regular seats and space for three wheelchairs.

All that is important to Tarrytown’s seniors who rely on the van to shuttle them all over the village—and more comfortably than the old van, which seniors call “rickety.” Now, with funding from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) administered by Westchester County and the Westchester Urban County Consortium, they can ride in comfort and get on and off with relative ease.

Among those on hand earlier this week to watch Mayor Karen Brown cut a ribbon and ceremoniously launch the new vehicle on its appointed rounds were Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, Westchester County Planning Commissioner Blanca Lopez, Rafi Silberberg, District Director for Congressman Mike Lawler, members of the village board—and the person most responsible for making the new bus a reality, Deputy Village Administrator Alissa Fasman.

The bus runs Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. Any Tarrytown senior (age 60 and up) can request a ride to a doctor’s appointment, the grocery store, the pharmacy or meetings/events/exercise classes at the Rec Center and Senior Center. It also makes a regular run for Bingo Night.

To schedule a ride, seniors should call (914)-631-8347.