Tarrytown Schools Offering Pfizer Vaccine Starting June 8

June 3, 2021

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is offering a Pfizer vaccination clinic on June 8th (first dose) and June 29th (second dose) for our students and community members who are age12+. The clinic will operate from 3:30 PM to 5:30PM on each day. The vaccination is free to all who register for an appointment. No insurance required. Please click on the link below to schedule your appointment. When you click on the link at the top right corner of the page, you can choose between English and Spanish.

https://hipaa.jotform.com/Sunshinepharmacy/TarrytownClinic

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Las Escuelas Públicas de los Tarrytowns estarán of reciendouna clínica de vacunas de Pfizer el8 de junio (primera dosis) y el 29 de junio (segundadosis) para nuestrose studiantes y miembros de la comunidad que tienen 12 años o más. La clínica funcionará de 3:30 p.m. a5:30 p.m. en esos 2 días. La vacunación es gratuita para todos los que se registren para un acita. No se requiere seguro médico. Haga clic enel enlace a continuación para programar sucita. Al hacer clic en el enlace en la esquina superior derecha de la página, puede elegir entre inglés y español.

Cita de vacunación de Pfizer

 

Community Links

June 2, 2021
Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

June 1, 2021
On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

May 31, 2021
Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

May 31, 2021
White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

May 30, 2021
Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22

May 30, 2021
Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office

May 27, 2021
BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs

May 25, 2021
Local Leaders Reflect on One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

May 25, 2021
Latimer Declares State of Westchester is Strong in Annual Address

May 23, 2021
