Tarrytown Schools Offering Pfizer Vaccine Starting June 8

June 3, 2021

The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns is offering a Pfizer vaccination clinic on June 8th (first dose) and June 29th (second dose) for our students and community members who are age12+. The clinic will operate from 3:30 PM to 5:30PM on each day. The vaccination is free to all who register for an appointment. No insurance required. Please click on the link below to schedule your appointment. When you click on the link at the top right corner of the page, you can choose between English and Spanish.

https://hipaa.jotform.com/Sunshinepharmacy/TarrytownClinic

Las Escuelas Públicas de los Tarrytowns estarán of reciendouna clínica de vacunas de Pfizer el8 de junio (primera dosis) y el 29 de junio (segundadosis) para nuestrose studiantes y miembros de la comunidad que tienen 12 años o más. La clínica funcionará de 3:30 p.m. a5:30 p.m. en esos 2 días. La vacunación es gratuita para todos los que se registren para un acita. No se requiere seguro médico. Haga clic enel enlace a continuación para programar sucita. Al hacer clic en el enlace en la esquina superior derecha de la página, puede elegir entre inglés y español.

Cita de vacunación de Pfizer

