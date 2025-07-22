Support our Sponsors
School News
Top News

Tarrytown Schools Ban Use of Electronic Devices

July 22, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown School District is cracking down on the use of personal electronic devices by students during the school day.

The Board of Education recently adopted a policy prohibiting students in all grades from utilizing cell phones, smartwatches, tablets and any other devices capable of connecting to the internet.

Exceptions may only be granted for medical or instructional purposes, with prior written documentation and approval by the district.

According to the Board of Education, “This policy is intended to establish clear expectations and guidelines for appropriate use, protect instructional time, and promote student safety and well-being.”

“The use of these devices during the school day can significantly interfere with student learning, reduce engagement between students and their community, and disrupt the educational environment.”

To reduce distractions and maintain a “focused” academic environment, district officials stated students and families cam communicate through school office phones. In the event of an emergency, official information and instructions will be provided through district-approved channels.

The district stated building administrators are responsible for enforcing the policy and all staff members are expected to model appropriate digital behavior and support enforcement efforts. Repeated violations may result in disciplinary consequences as outlined in the district’s Code of Conduct.

