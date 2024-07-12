Support our Sponsors
Tarrytown Schools Awarded Grant for Free After-School Program at Middle School

July 12, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown School District, in partnership with Family Services of Westchester (FSW), has been awarded a grant to provide a free after-school program for students at Sleepy Hollow Middle School.

The grant, from the Office of Children and Family Services, will allow FSW to expand and enhance its previous programming. LEAPS, as the program is known, offers free daily after-school programming for students in grades 5-7 (ages 12 and under), creating a safe, supportive, and enriching environment. A primary goal is to help fifth graders transition smoothly from Washington Irving Intermediate School to the middle school. Transportation from Washington Irving to the middle school is provided.

LEAPS will include activities aimed at developing academic skills, strong work habits, critical thinking, communication skills, and healthy lifestyle choices. In addition, healthy snacks will be provided daily.

“We are very excited about this opportunity and what it will mean for our scholars,” said Tarrytown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Sanchez. “After-school programming is a critical component of our education programming and this partnership will allow us to provide a balanced program for all.”

Program Director Dahiana Salazar added, “We are incredibly proud to offer this opportunity to our students. The LEAPS program will not only support their academic success but also foster essential life skills and emotional well-being.”

 

bookmark icon