Tarrytown School District Partners with Energy Solutions Leader

The Tarrytown School District has formed a partnership with a leader in energy solutions in an effort to enhance school facilities and become more environmentally sustainable.

The district is undertaking an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) through Energia, renowned for its expertise in energy initiatives. This initiative will focus on implementing energy saving innovations, including LED lighting upgrades, improved temperature control systems, advanced HVAC solutions, and the integration of solar power generation technology.

"Our goal is not only to modernize our schools but also to create a sustainable and energy-efficient environment that aligns with our commitment to a greener future," said Dr. Ray Sanchez, Superintendent of Schools at the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns. "Through this partnership with Energia, we are taking tangible steps towards a brighter tomorrow for our students and the community."

Energia will be issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) to select experienced Energy Services Companies (ESCOs) to present comprehensive proposals outlining their strategies for optimizing energy efficiency across the schools.

A distinguishing factor of the EPC approach is that the entire cost of the project must be covered by the guaranteed energy savings achieved over a specified period. The chosen partner, in collaboration with Energia, will spearhead the design and implementation of energy-efficient solutions.

The partnership aims to achieve well-lit, comfortable, and environmentally conscious schools that embody a vision of sustainability. District officials stressed the initiative underscores the district's commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and quality education.

Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country, producing more than $1 billion in energy-saving improvements.