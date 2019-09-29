Tarrytown Rotary Fundraiser Set For Open Door Family Medical Center on October 3

by Robert Kimmel

The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns, whose purpose is “to provide service to others,” is doing just that with an event this week for a local organization with a related aim. The Rotary is conducting a fundraising event and celebration for the Open Door Family Medical Center in Sleepy Hollow, Thursday, October 3rd, 6 p.m., at the Washington Irving Boat Club in Tarrytown.

The Tarrytown Rotary, which also serves Irvington and Sleepy Hollow, is working cooperatively with the Rotary Clubs of Briarcliff, Elmsford and Ossining for the fundraiser.

Open Door is a federally qualified Health Center with six locations throughout Westchester and Putnam counties. At its office at 300 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, Open Door offers help to many hundreds of local residents, as part of its mission to provide “quality primary health care and human services at affordable prices to the community, particularly low-income, under-served residents and those lacking access to health care.”

In addition to its Sleepy Hollow location, it has its medical headquarters office in Ossining with facilities also located in Mt. Kisco, Port Chester, Mamaroneck and Brewster. Estimates have Open Door serving more than 55,000 patients annually by next year, many of whom are “getting essential medical attention and support services that would otherwise be beyond their reach,“ it states.

The October Rotary fundraiser at the Boat Club, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is open to the public, and will offer an open bar (beer and wine), food, and live music by The Barn Vultures (featuring Tom Schumacher and Neil Jacobson). Many local restaurants are also donating trays of food for the event, so a wide variety of cuisine will be available. The Washington Irving Boat Club is located at 238 Green Street in Tarrytown, along the Hudson River.

Tickets for the event are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance via the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s website by visiting: www.tarrytownrotary.org.