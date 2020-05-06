Tarrytown Rotary Club Providing Meals to Those Affected By The Pandemic

By Robert Kimmel

Within a month from the time The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns began asking for donations to help provide meals for first responders and others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the local business group has raised $47,000.

The Rotary began its pursuit in late March by supplying meals for health workers at Phelps Hospital—first with funds raised from Rotary members and then, from other public sources. It quickly expanded its food distribution assistance to include other organizations that provide services to those in need, often because of lost jobs.

Those groups receiving continued meal support include healthcare provider Open Door, Sleepy Hollow’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, (TVAC), and Religious Heart of the Sacred Mary (RSHM) Life Center, which assists those in need, particularly new immigrants.

Through April, Phelps’ staff has received 180 meals, and the Rotary is committed to have at least 90 more meals available to the hospital’s first responders, according to JoAnne Murray, one of the Rotary officers spearheading the effort. Open Door is in line for 90 additional meals, and the Life Center has been assured a total of 1,600 meals for families in need. Sleepy Hollow EMS and TVAC staffers will also be receiving more meals. Several of Rotary’s commitments will last through May.

Rotary also helps restaurants, which have been hard-hit by COVID-19 imposed restrictions. Letters of appreciation have come from many of the restaurants which have been paid for their food provisions, allowing them to keep operating though on a limited scale.

A recent letter from Julia McCue, the owner of Horsefeathers in Tarrytown, said, “Thanks so much again for everything Rotary is doing. It really helps the local restaurants.” Murray noted, “Most of these restaurants have been sponsors of our events or provided gift certificates and food for our fundraisers, so it is nice to be able to give back, helping restaurants who have helped us throughout the years.”

The Rotary Club also received thanks from the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce for its support of the Chamber’s efforts to help provide food for those in need with gift cards for use in supermarkets. Gift cards were also given to the Life Center.

Several major donations were given to Rotary, with the remainder from public donations as well as the Club’s financial savings and its members. Donations can be made through its website, www.tarrytownrotary.org.

Following the Rotary’s worldwide motto, “Service Above Self,” the local Club has long been involved in charitable fund raising. “The last time I worked on a project so heartwarming as this present one was during Hurricane Katrina, “ Murray recalled, “when the Tarrytown Rotary Club raised money to purchase a pickup truck, filled it with supplies and which was driven by someone from the Salvation Army to New Orleans to help in the cleanup.”

The truck supplied had a Rotary symbol on a door and the message. “Courtesy of the Tarrytown Rotary Club.” “Many years later,” recounted Murray, “someone visiting from New Orleans looked up the Club to tell us the truck was still being driven.”