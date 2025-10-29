Tarrytown Residents Deserve Accountability

By Barrett Seaman-- When 2026 rolls around, there will be new mayors in five of the six rivertown villages covered...Read More
October 29, 2025
Read or leave a comment on this story...
Horsemen Students Against Destructive Decisions
October 30, 2025
This past week, the Horsemen Against Destructive Decisions (HADD) celebrated Red Ribbon Week—the nation’s longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. To kick...Read More
Help Us Counter The SNAP Cuts
October 30, 2025
Dear Friends and Neighbors: Families of all backgrounds are on the precipice of losing access to their SNAP benefits amid...Read More
Tarry
October 29, 2025
TARRY: Linger here with me By Krista Madsen At my latest Show and Tell, my neighbor shared the most romantic piece of...Read More
Proposed Cannabis Dispensary in Hastings Under Fire
October 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A growing number of residents in Hastings-on-Hudson are fuming over a planned cannabis dispensary on Main St.---across...Read More
Horsemen Confident Heading Into Playoffs
October 29, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow football fans cannot wait to see what’s next after the Horsemen ended a playoff drought...Read More
Reading, Writing And Renovations
October 28, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- As students settle into the school year and their teachers are hard at work, administrators in some...Read More
Raiselis Ends 20-Year Stint on Tarrytown Planning Board
October 28, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- It was the end of an era on the Tarrytown Planning Board Monday night. Joan Raiselis attended...Read More
Tarrytown Takes On Halloween Once Again—And Wins!
October 26, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— More than a thousand scary creatures, interspersed by 128 phantasmagorical floats, rumbled their way from Patriots Park...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.