Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards

June 22, 2021

By Alexander Roberts—

Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State Housing Finance Agency and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Together, these volunteer boards make decisions on how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in housing and energy projects in the state.

Advertisement

McKeown moved to Tarrytown 27 years ago with her husband and raised their two daughters in the village. She said the appointments were a culmination of two of her passions—affordable housing and energy efficiency. She previously served on a subcommittee for the NYS Legislature’s Climate Action Council.

“I am most excited to be part of the governor’s ambitious climate action plan to make the state carbon neutral by mid-century,” McKeown said.

As part of that effort, Cuomo announced a $33 billion five-year plan, of which NYSERDA will help spend $28 billion “to develop, support and expand carbon-free energy production, build the infrastructure such as transmission lines and energy storage that make renewable energy sources viable and work with our regional partners in driving down carbon emissions.”

The NYS Housing Finance Agency, a public benefit corporation, issues taxable and tax-exempt bonds to provide mortgage loans to developers of affordable multifamily rental housing throughout the entire state.

Volunteer of the Year

Earlier this year, Tarrytown Mayor Tom Butler awarded McKeown the Tarrytown Volunteer of the Year award for her leadership as chair of the Asbury Terrace board, as well as shepherding sale of the project that will result in its renovation, while assuring it will remain affordable housing, and in the redevelopment of the Tarrytown YMCA.

McKeown also serves as chair of the Tarrytown Housing Affordability Task Force, set up by the Village Board to encourage smart growth (and of which this writer is a member).

When she is not volunteering, McKeown ‘s day job is as Executive Vice President and Head of Construction Lending and Initiatives for the Community Preservation Corporation. CPC is a nonprofit affordable housing and community revitalization finance company.

In that capacity, she oversees six regional offices of the bank, administering $400 million in construction loans each year. But she is most proud of her “Access” initiative at the bank.

“We started it after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis,” McKeown said. “It’s an effort to provide advice and loans to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and Other People of Color) developers, giving them the support to compete for construction projects. Who else is going to do it?”

McKeown is upbeat about Tarrytown. “I love this community and have seen the village change so positively the last 27 years, with so many passionate, talented residents who care about the village,” she said.

Share the News!







