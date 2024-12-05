Tarrytown Ranks High in Nation for Main Street Holiday Shopping

December 5, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

When it comes to rivertowns, Tarrytown is often mentioned as one of Westchester’s jewels.

Now, Tarrytown has something else to brag about.

In a recent survey by Present.com of the best Main Streets in the United States for holiday shopping, Tarrytown ranked in the top 10 of 150 Main Streets mentioned—ninth to be exact!

“Historic main streets offer authenticity and charm, and streets like Main Street in Cooperstown, New York, or Broad Street in Nevada City, California, provide an overall experience that’s about more than just shopping – it’s about stepping back in time to a different, less impersonal era, and being more engaged with the local community,” the survey of 3,000 respondents stated.

The survey was highly complimentary of what Tarrytown has to offer residents and visitors for Christmas.

“Tarrytown’s historic Main Street simply oozes small-town charm, but with a sophisticated side,” Present.com stated. “Here you’ll find unique shops, antique stores, and gourmet markets, ideal for more thoughtful gifts. Additionally, breathtaking views of the Hudson River further add to the overall experience.”

Mayor Karen Brown was thrilled to hear of Tarrytown’s designation as a shopping destination.

“Tarrytown’s business district is charming and offers unique gift options,” she said. “The TASH holiday market, tree lighting ceremony, and the Winter Stroll create a holiday vibe shoppers love.”

Two other Main Streets in New York State, in Aurora and Cooperstown, finished one and two in the survey.