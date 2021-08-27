Tarrytown Police Warn Of Auto Break-ins And Thefts

August 27, 2021

Residents of Tarrytown received reverse 911 calls on Friday warning of a string of car break-ins and thefts. Police say that two cars have been stolen so far and as many as two dozen vehicles have been burglarized in recent days. They urge car owners to lock up–even if they are parked in their own driveways or garages. Leaving keys and fobs in the vehicles is an invitation to steal.

The incidents have not been limited to a particular neighborhood or section of the village, according to the department. The only pattern is that the crimes have typically been committed overnight.

If your vehicle has been broken into or items missing, call the Tarrytown Police at 914-631-5544. Better yet, lock your car.

