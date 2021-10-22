Community NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Police Unveil Memorial Published 1 hour ago1h ago • Bookmarks: 5 Tarrytown Police Memorial (Brianna Staudt/The Hudson Independent) October 21, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — The Tarrytown Police Department unveiled a memorial over 20 years in the making late this afternoon before a large crowd of police department families, local officials and community members.Advertisement The memorial is located under a tree to the right of the police department entrance. It’s intended to honor departed police department members’ community service. “We want people to remember those that have made this department one of the best around, those that have missed children’s birthday parties, opening presents on holidays, and having to leave their families when others were told to stay home, “ explains Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet. Retired Detective Michael Lapicki raised the money for the memorial — $8,500 — from individuals and 13 local businesses back in 2000 and 2001. The funds then remained in an account, waiting to be spent. Chief Barbelet reached out to Lapicki about two years ago and asked “if he wanted to pick the project back up and get something done.” The two men worked together on the design and implementation and submitted their plan to the Village of Tarrytown Board of Trustees for approval. “The memorial was inspired by conversations I had with Mike Lapicki and how we thought it was important to put that money to use. The discussion was, ‘how do we remember those that have served this community, those that have given 20, 30, 40 years of their lives to serve this community?’” explains Barbelet. The crowd applauds at the conclusion of the Tarrytown Police Memorial unveiling ceremony on Oct. 21, 2021. (Brianna Staudt/The Hudson Independent) The memorial’s stone was purchased from Bedford Stone and installed by Pinto Contracting, which is also a major contributor to the project, according to Barbelet. The plaque was made and installed by Sign Extreme. It features a Tarrytown Police badge with a solid black mourning band on a golden scroll accompanied by a simple inscription. “I want people in the community — visitors, retired police officers and active police officers — to always remember those that have served before us. The reputation of this department is unmatched by few others, and that is no small task to serve day in and day out, 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” says Barbelet. A short rock pathway, with plantings on either side, leads from the parking lot to the memorial. To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...Share the News!Advertisement Community News Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Police Unveil Memorial October 21, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — The Tarrytown Police Department unveiled a memorial over 20 years in the making late this afternoon... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Murphy Maintains Village He Grew Up In Needs a Leadership Change October 21, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Lifelong Tarrytown resident Terence Murphy ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Board of Trustees in... Read More Government News Tarrytown News Tarrytown’s Josh Ringel Tapped as Next Briarcliff Manor Administrator October 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- After 27 months as Tarrytown's Assistant Village Administrator and Deputy Village Clerk, Josh Ringel will be leaving... Read More COVID News Westchester News Two Weeks, Zero Westchester COVID Deaths — And Other Good News October 20, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— It would be foolish not to be cautious in our optimism, given the setbacks and surges that... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Phillips-Staley Seeks to Involve Community to Improve Tarrytown October 19, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Village of Tarrytown Trustee Candidate Effie Phillips-Staley is the only non-incumbent on the Democratic and Tarrytown... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Food in the Rivertowns Local Brew Aims to Raise Awareness of Rare Disease October 19, 2021 A new pale ale debuts on tap at Doubleday’s and The Bit in Dobbs Ferry this week: "Jacob the Warrior"... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Top News Irvington Board Decides To Opt Out of Selling Cannabis in 2022 October 18, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — At its Oct. 18 regular meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees agreed informally that it would... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Face Off in League of Women Voters Debate October 18, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — Though there are issues in Tarrytown that are subject to earnest, sometimes heated public debate —... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Experiences with Village Motivated Bartolacci to Seek Office October 15, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — When Peter Bartolacci submitted plans to construct two-tiered retaining walls in the rear and side yards... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Recipe Recipe: Farmers Market Fall Pasta October 14, 2021 By Linda Viertel — Before everyone dives into squash recipes, apple pie baking and root vegetable roasts, take time to... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint