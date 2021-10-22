Tarrytown Police Unveil Memorial

October 21, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

The Tarrytown Police Department unveiled a memorial over 20 years in the making late this afternoon before a large crowd of police department families, local officials and community members.

Advertisement



The memorial is located under a tree to the right of the police department entrance. It’s intended to honor departed police department members’ community service.

“We want people to remember those that have made this department one of the best around, those that have missed children’s birthday parties, opening presents on holidays, and having to leave their families when others were told to stay home, “ explains Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet.

Retired Detective Michael Lapicki raised the money for the memorial — $8,500 — from individuals and 13 local businesses back in 2000 and 2001. The funds then remained in an account, waiting to be spent. Chief Barbelet reached out to Lapicki about two years ago and asked “if he wanted to pick the project back up and get something done.”

The two men worked together on the design and implementation and submitted their plan to the Village of Tarrytown Board of Trustees for approval.

“The memorial was inspired by conversations I had with Mike Lapicki and how we thought it was important to put that money to use. The discussion was, ‘how do we remember those that have served this community, those that have given 20, 30, 40 years of their lives to serve this community?’” explains Barbelet.

The memorial’s stone was purchased from Bedford Stone and installed by Pinto Contracting, which is also a major contributor to the project, according to Barbelet.

The plaque was made and installed by Sign Extreme. It features a Tarrytown Police badge with a solid black mourning band on a golden scroll accompanied by a simple inscription.

“I want people in the community — visitors, retired police officers and active police officers — to always remember those that have served before us. The reputation of this department is unmatched by few others, and that is no small task to serve day in and day out, 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” says Barbelet.

A short rock pathway, with plantings on either side, leads from the parking lot to the memorial.

Share the News!







