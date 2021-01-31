Tarrytown Police Reform Process Continues

January 31, 2021

By James Carsey–

Tarrytown continues to work towards fulfillment of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order requiring police jurisdictions in the state to review their policies and relationship with the community.

The latest step came on Tuesday, January 26, when the Board of Trustees held another in a series of public forums, this one designed to elicit citizen reaction to the recently published draft report by a Police Reform and Reinvention Committee established last summer. The report, which is posted in full on the village’s web site, offers 14 specific recommendations and five practical measures that include more de-escalation and anti-bias training and the creation of a permanent citizen’s police review board.

The two-hour forum, conducted on Zoom, drew comments from 24 members of the community. A vast majority of them do not see the benefit of Cuomo’s police reform mandate. Several speakers expressed the belief that good officers are being vilified for the actions of a few bad officers in other police departments across the United States. While others stated they have never experienced or seen racial discrimination from Tarrytown police officers.

Only six of the 24 comments expressed at the public forum were in favor of police reform in Tarrytown. Their sentiments were varied and included a desire to see more women on the police force, increased empathy amongst law enforcement, and preventing animosity between the police and the community. Many progressives in the community say the minority voice is important and should be heard more often in police reform deliberations.

The Governor’s executive order was created in response to a nationwide spike in demonstrations after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other cases of police brutality around the country. Each of some 500 New York State municipalities must adopt a police reform plan by April 1, 2021 in order to be eligible for future state funding.

Trustees are seeking more input from the community before approving a final report that will be submitted to Albany To that end, a second public forum is scheduled for February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Residents who wish to make a comment are encouraged to join that meeting via Zoom or send emails to administrator@tarrytowngov.com.